Saudi Pro League clubs in talks with Barcelona star for a surprise move in 2024 - Reports

Several Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly interested in Barcelona winger Ansu Fati who is currently on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion.

SPORT reports that Saudi clubs have taken an interest in signing Fati in 2024. The young Spanish attacker has four years left on his contract with the Blaugrana. He has lacked game time under Xavi, thus he headed to the Amex on loan this past summer.

Fati, 20, has enjoyed a more prominent role in Roberto De Zerbi's side, recently scoring in a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City. He's made eight appearances across competitions for the Seagulls, scoring two goals.

The Spain international's aim is to return to Barcelona next year but he needs to convince Xavi he merits being part of his plans. Saudi clubs have taken notice of the situation and are weighing up a move for the Brighton loanee.

Saudi clubs have already approached Fati's entourage regarding a move but he feels that it's a 'distant prospect'. He rose through the youth ranks at Barcelona before making his debut for the Catalan giants in August 2019 aged just 16.

Fati has gone on to score 29 goals and provide 10 assists in 112 games for the Blaugrana. He's won the La Liga title, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.

PSG boss Luis Enrique lauds former Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele despite his struggles in front of goal

Ousmane Dembele left the La Liga giants in the summer.

Ousmane Dembele left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer for €50 million. The French star has battled for goals at the Parc des Princes, without any but contributing two assists in 10 games across competitions.

The 26-year-old didn't start in the Parisians' 3-0 win against Strasbourg yesterday (October 21) but came on in the 66th minute. He completed one of three dribble attempts and won one of three ground duels.

Enrique was full of praise for the Barcelona winger despite not starting him in the win. The PSG boss said (via GOAL):

"I think we have to take advantage of Ous. He is a unique player, in my opinion. I have no problem with him not scoring or being decisive in passing. He generates numerical superiorities, fixes three opposing players, and creates space for his teammates."

Dembele spent six years at Camp Nou, from 2017 til 2023 after joining Barca from Borussia Dortmund for €50 million. His time with the Catalan giants was littered with injury issues but he did manage 40 goals and 43 assists in 185 games.