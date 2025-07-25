Serie A giants Inter inquire about signing 21-year-old Chelsea star: Reports 

Inter Milan have reportedly made inquiries about the availability of Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos.

According to Italian outlet SportItalia (via Sempre Inter), the Nerazurri reportedly held a number of meetings with agents and intermediaries yesterday. It has been claimed that Santos' agent Giuliano Bertolucci was present at the meeting. During the meeting, the names of several promising Brazilian prospects were mooted, including Santos.

Andrey Santos spent the entire 2024/25 season on loan at Ligue1 side Strasbourg and returned to Stamford Bridge last month. He played a bit-part role for the Blues in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Inter are reportedly keeping tabs on Santos, and they see him as a prospect for the future. However, as per the above-mentioned source, Bertolucci told Inter that the Blues are not considering selling the 21-year-old this summer.

Santos initially joined Chelsea from Vasco da Gama in 2023 for a reported fee of €12.5 million. However, he was loaned back to the Brazilian club and has also spent time on loan at Nottingham Forest and Strasbourg.

He was most recently in action for the Blues against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final. His contract with the Premier League giants will expire in 2030, and his current market value stands at €35 million as per Transfermarkt.

“There won’t be a future for him” – Journalist gives update Andrey Santos’ future at Chelsea

Andrey Santos will be hoping to break into Enzo Maresca’s first team following a successful stint at Strasbourg. The Brazilian midfielder registered 14 goal contributions in 32 Ligue1 games last season. However, earlier this month, TBR Football chief correspondent Graeme Bailey painted a very negative picture of Santos’s future at the Stamford Bridge. He explained:

“Chelsea are briefing that Santos is fully part of their plans — that was always the case. Obviously during the Club World Cup he hasn’t been massively involved, so let’s see how it goes. I think Chelsea are very open with what they want to do with him. As it stands, they are saying that he stays and is part of the first team squad, but could that change? Of course it could.

“This is Chelsea we’re talking about, and from that point of view, if you’re not hitting your straps then there won’t be a place for you in the squad. I think Santos is going to have to really impress and impress quickly otherwise there won’t be a future for him at Stamford Bridge.”

It remains to be seen whether Santos will cement his spot as a first-team player at Stamford Bridge in the upcoming season.

