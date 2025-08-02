Serie A giants lining up move for Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku this summer: Reports

Inter Milan have reportedly entered the race to sign attacker Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea. The Serie A side are said to be in talks with the Frenchman, who is looking to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.
According to a report in L’Équipe, Inter Milan are the latest club to show interest in Nkunku. They want to lure the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star to San Siro and are hoping to strike a deal swiftly.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Nkunku in July 2025, claiming that his exit was almost guaranteed. He said that the Blues were also willing to sell their star player, as he was not a key part of Enzo Maresca's plans.
He posted on X (formerly Twitter):
"Christopher Nkunku's exit from Chelsea this summer remains almost guaranteed. Nkunku wants to play more with several top clubs keen in the background; Chelsea are open to selling him since January."
Inter Milan are not alone in the race for Nkunku. Arsenal and Manchester United were linked with the Frenchman earlier this summer, while Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig reportedly remain keen. Borussia Dortmund were also said to be keeping tabs on the Chelsea star.
The Athletic earlier reported that Chelsea would accept offers of around £43 million to sell Nkunku this summer.
Bayern Munich were urged to sign Chelsea star this summer
Lothar Matthaus, in his Sky Germany column, urged Bayern Munich to sign Christopher Nkunku. He claimed that the Bundesliga champions need the Frenchman after the exit of Thomas Muller and the injury to Jamal Musiala. He wrote:
"Musiala's injury has brought Nick Woltemade's name into play more than ever. Bayern Munich had already expressed interest in the Stuttgart player before Musiala's injury. This hasn't made the transfer any easier or cheaper, as someone is now truly needed in that position. The money is there for Woltemade. Whether he ultimately costs €60 million, €80 million, or €100 million is a matter between FC Bayern and VfB Stuttgart.
"A player like Christopher Nkunku could also play on the wing and in the center. I don't know Bayern Munich's requirements, but I think it would be a very appealing solution to offer Thomas Muller a contract for the next few months. Similar to what I did before my move to New York."
Musiala broke his ankle in the game against PSG at the FIFA Club World Cup this summer. He has been ruled out for the whole of 2025 and is only expected to return in the middle of the season.