Serie A giants locked in fight to sign 23-year-old Chelsea defender: Reports

Inter Milan and Juventus are reportedly in a race to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah this summer.

Chalobah, 23, has established himself as a key squad member at Stamford Bridge since returning from a loan spell at Lorient in 2021. Prior to his move to France, he spent time out on loan at Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town.

A right-footed center-back adept at operating in multiple roles, the Englishman has been rumored to exit Chelsea since the turn of the year. Due to multiple defensive arrivals this season, he has fallen behind in the pecking order.

According to Todofichajes, Inter Milan and Juventus are keen to launch a summer move to lure the Blues academy graduate. Both Serie A outfits have prioritized a center-back signing ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

Chalobah, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2028, is currently valued at around £20 million. Should the versatile defender join Inter this summer, he would provide competition to Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, and Francesco Acerbi. He is expected to fill the void left by the imminent departure of Milan Skriniar to PSG.

On the other hand, Chalobah could also prove to be a shrewd signing for Juventus, should he join them. He could replace the aging Leonardo Bonucci in their starting lineup and also provide solid cover for the right-back position.

Overall, Chalobah has netted four goals and laid out one assist in 63 appearances across competitions for Chelsea.

Chelsea star keen to make a mark at Stamford Bridge after loan stint

During an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea loanee Cesare Casadei was asked about his decision of joining the west London outfit last summer. The Italian, who spent six months on loan at Reading, responded:

"No, no. I would do everything I did again. I'm really happy in England. Playing as a starter in the Championship has allowed me to experience the football of the greats. Now, I'm going back to Chelsea to take my chances."

Pinpointing the difficulties he faced while settling in at his new club in a new nation, Casadei continued:

"It wasn't easy at first, I had to adapt to a different culture. I am overcoming the language barrier with an English teacher, and they aren't afraid to throw you into the mix: I almost immediately trained with the Blues' first-team."

Casadei, 20, joined Chelsea from Inter Milan in a deal worth up to £17 million last summer. After making 13 U21 appearances for his side, he was sent out on loan to Reading. He featured in 15 Championship games this term.

