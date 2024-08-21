Serie A giants ready to accept €100m offer for sale of player linked with move to Arsenal - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly back in the race for Victor Osimhen because Napoli have lowered their asking price. The Nigerian frontman has been expected to leave the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this summer but no club has triggered his €130 million (£110.7 million) release clause.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport reports that the Gunners have reignited their interest in Osimhen. The Naples outfit are leaning towards accepting offers of at least €100 million (£85.2 million) as the release clause is putting suitors off.

Osimhen, 25, posted 17 goals and four assists in 32 games across competitions last season. He's regarded as one of the best finishers in world football and also attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea this summer.

Arsenal could view Osimhen as Eddie Nketiah's replacement and are closing in on the English forward's sale. They are in talks with Nottingham Forest to offload him for around £30-35 million.

Mikel Arteta's men kickstarted the 2024-25 season with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Kai Havertz started that game up top, but there is a growing acceptance that a proven goalscorer is needed to stop Manchester City's title dominance.

Osimhen has two years left on his contract with Napoli and isn't interested in leaving on loan. Given his goalscoring resume, which includes Serie A's Golden Boot (26 goals in 32 games) from Gli Azzurri's 2022-23 Scudetto triumph, he fits the bill for the Gunners.

"That's what (Drogba) had" - John Obi Mikel compared Victor Osimhen to Arsenal's nightmare opponent

John Obi Mikel thinks Victor Osimhen (left) has the same playing attributes as Didier Drogba (right)

Osimhen's stock has grown throughout his time in European football, and he's earned plaudits in his homeland. His relentless eye for goal, aggression, and tenaciousness echo that of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

John Obi Mikel made that comparison when speaking on the Obi One podcast earlier this year. He said:

"He’s got the personality and the arrogance. When he walks, you can tell someone just walked into the room, and that’s what Didier had. I think he’s pretty close to what Didier was."

Arsenal won't need reminding of Drogba's talents as he was arguably the toughest striker they have come across in the Premier League. The Ivorian has a phenomenal record against the Gunners, netting 13 goals and three assists in 15 games.

Arteta would love to have a striker who can deliver similar numbers against London rivals. Osimhen could be the answer if the north Londoners decide to move before the transfer window closes.

