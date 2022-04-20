Serie A giants ready to offer 27-year-old midfielder to Chelsea for Jorginho - Reports

Italian giants Juventus are looking to swap their midfield ace Adrien Rabiot for Chelsea’s Jorginho, a report from Tutto Juve has claimed.

Juventus have struggled to produce their best football this season. Although they have recovered from their uncharacteristically poor start to the campaign, they are not part of the Serie A title race. The Bianconeri currently sit in fourth position, eight points adrift of league leaders AC Milan with just seven matches remaining.

{Mediaset via Sport Witness} Juventus are willing to offer Rabiot to Chelsea as part of the deal to sign Jorginho, and the Blues would be interested provided the sanctions are lifted.{Mediaset via Sport Witness}

Adrien Rabiot has been one of Juve’s brightest players in the middle of the park this season, but the Italian outfit are supposedly considering a shakeup. As per the aforementioned report, the Bianconeri are interested in bringing Jorginho back to Serie A by orchestrating a swap deal with Chelsea. The Old Lady are prepared to let Rabiot move in the other direction to secure the former Napoli midfielder's signature.

Given that Rabiot is only 27, three years younger than Jorginho, Juventus would ask for an additional fee of €5-10 million to finalize the transfer. Chelsea would supposedly have no problem meeting that demand. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is also an admirer of Rabiot, which could give Juve a boost in their pursuit of Jorginho.

Former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Rabiot has featured in 39 games across competitions for Maximilliano Allegri’s side this season. Although he is yet to find the back of the net in 2021-22, the Frenchman has provided two assists.

Jorginho, on the other hand, has featured in 41 games in all competitions for Chelsea this season, bagging nine goals and four assists. All of the Italian international's goals have come from the penalty spot.

Chelsea could benefit from the Rabiot-Jorginho swap deal

Since joining from Napoli for £50 million in 2018, Jorginho has produced several memorable performances for the Blues. However, over the last few months, he has looked like a shadow of his former self. Jaded and often out of ideas, the 30-year-old has rarely looked world-class in the most important matches of the season.

. @privvvlad ‍ Jorginho vs Crystal Palace (W) 3rd best player itw🥶🥵 Jorginho vs Crystal Palace (W) 3rd best player itw🥶🥵👨‍🍳 https://t.co/DfRxy6Uddh

There is still plenty of football left in Jorginho, but going for a younger, more dynamic player certainly makes more sense for the Premier League giants.

Rabiot may not be a penalty-kick expert, but he can bring pace and intensity to Chelsea’s midfield, something they lack with Jorginho.

If the two clubs agree to proceed with the transfer in the summer, we believe Tuchel’s side would get the long end of the stick.

