Sevilla interested in signing 27-year-old Arsenal star: Reports

According to Diario de Sevilla, La Liga side Sevilla are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal's out-of-favour winger Nicolas Pepe this summer.

Pepe, 27, has endured a terrible time at the Emirates Stadium since arriving in a £72 million move from Ligue 1 outfit LOSC Lille in 2019. He has fallen down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta, making just 23 appearances in all competitions last season.

Sevilla are reportedly preparing a £15 million offer for the 27-year-old who could be set to end his nightmare spell at Arsenal in the near future.

Reports also claim that Sevilla have a long-standing interest in the Ivorian winger, having previously tracked him during his time in Ligue 1.

Pepe impressed in the French league for Lille, making 74 league appearances, scoring 35 goals and providing 16 assists.

The Gunners wideman has two years left on his current deal with the Premier League club. He will need to accept lowering his wages to join Julen Lopetegui's side.

Sevilla are unable to match his £140,000 weekly wages. They may also need to also create space in the squad to accommodate Pepe, as the Andalusian side currently have four wingers on their books.

Arsenal's failed pursuit of Raphinha likely spells the end for Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe's torrid Gunners spell seems to be ending

The writing was on the wall for Nicolas Pepe when Arsenal reportedly made a bid for Leeds United winger Raphinha in June.

The Brazilian was highly coveted by the Gunners, who were keen to sign the 25-year-old. Raphinha ultimately opted to join Barcelona, ending the north London side's pursuit, but clearly Mikel Arteta is seeking a winger acquisition this summer.

If a new winger does arrive at the Emirates Stadium, it will only further push Pepe further down the pecking order.

Arsenal have made two high-profile signings so far this summer, bringing in Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and FC Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira.

With Arteta expected to target more signings, the Spanish manager will need to make space in his squad.

Pepe is surely one of those players who will need to be looking over their shoulders even if he doesn't want to leave the club. It was a hugely uninspiring spell for the Ivorian, who had been touted as a potential top star when he arrived in 2019.

European giants Bayern Munich were interested in the player at the time he made the move, but he has performed nowhere to the level of a £72 million signing. As per the aforementioned Diario de Sevilla report, Marseille, Lyon and Leeds hold an interest in him.

Wherever he ends up next season, Pepe will hope to reinvigorate his career and put up better numbers.

