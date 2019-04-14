Lille owner confirms sought-after Pepe's impending exit

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 14 Apr 2019, 21:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nicolas Pepe celebrates scoring for Lille

Nicolas Pepe will leave Lille during the next transfer window, the club's owner Gerard Lopez has confirmed.

The 23-year-old winger has turned heads in a prolific campaign that has him on course to finish as Ligue 1's highest-scoring non-Paris Saint Germain player.

Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Manchester United are all reportedly interested in the Ivory Coast international.

PSG, who visit second-placed Lille looking to sew up the title on Sunday, could also consider an approach.

Here's hoping Nicolas Pépé will be celebrating a Super Sunday with at least one more goal added to his collection .#SDRLOSC pic.twitter.com/TXCBcZl5SQ — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) April 6, 2019

Thomas Tuchel praised Pepe as a "good player" with a lot of "speed and strength" after Lille boss Christophe Galtier openly stated his star forward would be a good fit for the capital club.

"All clubs are forced to balance their accounts, except perhaps one," Lopez told Telefoot, seemingly referring to PSG.

"I think we will sell four or five players. The departure of Nicolas Pepe is sure. He has entered a price range that cannot be paid anymore.

"There is a career choice for him to make."

Pepe joined from Lille from Angers in 2017 and notched 13 league goals in his debut season.

Advertisement