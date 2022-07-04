Shakira had a particularly rocky relationship with ex-Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi's wife Antonella: Reports

Ever since Shakira's well-publicized breakup with Barcelona star Gerard Pique, a lot of reports and rumors have cropped up about how the pop star interacted with the defender's teammates and partners.

The latest reports coming in from Spain say that the Colombian singer did not get along well with the wives/girlfriends of Pique's teammates, especially Lionel Messi's wife, Antonella Roccuzzo.

Speaking on the program It's Already Noon (via El Spectador), journalist Lorena Vasquez claimed that Pique's former girlfriend never got along well with Pique's friends because of her strong character. The reporter also stated that Shakira did not have the best of relationships with Lionel Messi's wife, Antonella, in particular.

All this led to Pique's friends reportedly calling the Colombian popstar by the nickname of 'La Patrona'.

Shakira @shakira ❣️ 50 MILLION MONTHLY LISTENERS on ❣️ 50 MILLONES DE ESCUCHAS MENSUALES en @Spotify ! Gracias por esto y por tanto, son mi motor! Los quiero❣️ 50 MILLION MONTHLY LISTENERS on @Spotify ! I can't believe it. You're the reason I keep doing this. Thank you so much for all the love.❣️ 50 MILLONES DE ESCUCHAS MENSUALES en @Spotify! Gracias por esto y por tanto, son mi motor! Los quiero 💋❣️ 50 MILLION MONTHLY LISTENERS on @Spotify! I can't believe it. You're the reason I keep doing this. Thank you so much for all the love.💋❣️ https://t.co/lqxcOkIxjH

Colombian singer Carlos Vives when asked about Shakira by the Cadena 100 radio station about Shakira said: (as per The News International)

"She's going through a very difficult time. She has to be sad; I've been through that too. I definitely felt sad; it's a very difficult time and well, when you have such a beautiful family."

Gerard Pique's close friend and streamer Ibai Llanos, on the other hand, has said that the Barcelona defender is fine and is preparing for next season. Los40 quoted Llanos as saying:

"The press has talked a lot, but now he's preparing for the season with FC Barcelona and he's doing well. Everything's fine."

"He is a good person" - Joan Laporta urges Barcelona fans to support Gerard Pique after his breakup with Shakira

Barcelona v Athletic Club - Copa del Rey Final

Gerard Pique has continosuly been in the news since his breakup news surfaced last month. Barcelona president Joan Laporta, speaking to Sport, urged the club's fans to stand with the veteran defender.

“Pique is suffering. For all the money and fame you can have, they [footballers] are people. He is a captain and he still has much to give. Gerard is committed. He deserves the love of the cules. Don’t pay attention to the news that’s coming out, he is a good person.”

The 35-year-old defender struggled with both form and fitness issues last season for Barcelona. It will be interesting to see how manager Xavi handles the situation in the coming season.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes | Today in 2008: Gerard Pique back home and was presented at the Camp Nou! | Today in 2008: Gerard Pique back home and was presented at the Camp Nou! #FCBOTD 🔙| Today in 2008: Gerard Pique back home and was presented at the Camp Nou! #FCBOTD 🇪🇸 https://t.co/ySFQtx9iEz

Barca will play their first pre-season game against Olot on July 13.

