Spanish Journalist claims Barcelona have informed Bundesliga superstar's agent that they are ready to offer a two-year deal

Barcelona officials have once again met with Robert Lewandowski's agent for talks over a potential transfer, according to reports.

The Bayern Munich striker is entering the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena, and SPORT recently reported that the 33-year-old is ready for a new challenge away from the Bavarians.

It was claimed in the report that Lewandowski is unhappy with the Bundesliga champions and does not get on with current head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Barcelona have been working on Lewa deal for weeks - he's the main target but still no contact between clubs, waiting for Bayern. Robert Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi is in Munich today. Meeting scheduled with Bayern to discuss about Lewa's contract situation.

Barca club president Joan Laporta wants to sign the legendary forward at all costs. Transfer expert Gerard Romero has reported that Blaugrana director Mateu Alemany met with Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi at a restaurant in Barcelona on Wednesday evening.

Romero further claimed that the two discussed whether the move was financially possible, with the Spanish giants willing to offer Bayern €30-35 million for the Polish international, who they intend to give a two-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Lewandowski has been one of European football's most prolific strikers since moving to Die Roten on a free transfer from arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund. He has netted an incredible 48 goals in 43 appearances this season, having broken Gerd Muller's record for most goals in a single Bundesliga campaign last year.

SPORTbible @sportbible BREAKING: Robert Lewandowski will hand in a transfer request in his meeting with Bayern Munich today

Lewandowski reportedly willing to take paycut to join Barcelona

According to a report by The Mail, Bayern Munich have been hit hard financially by the Covid-19 pandemic, with the German champions looking to change their recruitment strategy in ordero maintain the future of the historic club.

That could leave Nagelsmann's side vulnerable to vultures among Europe's elite clubs, with key players such as Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry and Lewandowski all out of contract next summer.

Mundo Deportivo has reported, as per Bavarian Football Works, that Bayern simply cannot afford the €30 million annual wage their talismanic striker is demanding.

It is also claimed that Lewandowski would be willing to lower those demands if it meant he could play for Barcelona, suggesting that money won't be the main factor in his decision if he does leave German football.

Xavi Hernandez's side could certainly use a marquee attacking signing to replace Lionel Messi, who left last summer.

Barca are aiming to compete with the continent's elite sides once again following a difficult few years, having been knocked out of this season's Champions League in the group stage.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @MatteMoretto Xavi has already spoken to Robert Lewandowski. Bayern Munich will try everything to renew him, but it may be too late. The player is really excited for a new stage in his career.

