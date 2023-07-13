Talented PSG defender close to sealing departure, deal almost done: Fabrizio Romano

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star El Chadaille Bitshiabu is likely to seal a permanent move to RB Leipzig this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Bitshiabu, 18, has popped up as one of the best defensive prospects in the Ligue 1 of late. He shot to recognition past season, racking up 711 minutes of action in 16 appearances across all competitions for PSG.

Due to the Frenchman's considerable potential, Leipzig have lodged a bid to snap him up. They are closing in on a deal to sign the left-footed defender and are said to be advancing to final stages of discussions.

Bitshiabu, who is in the final year of his contract at PSG, could prove to be a good signing for the Bundesliga outfit. He is believed to be Josko Gvardiol's replacement as the Croat is reportedly expected to depart thus summer.

According to The Times, Manchester City have stepped up talks to sign Gvardiol in the summer transfer window. They are hoping to make him the costliest defender in history, dishing out a fee of over €100 million.

Meanwhile, Leipzig are set to rope in Bitshiabu for a fee worth between €15 million and €20 million, depending on bonuses, as per L'Equipe.

PSG, on the other hand, have roped in Milan Skriniar on a free transfer and Lucas Hernandez for €45 million from Bayern Munich respectively this summer.

The Parisians have also signed Manuel Ugarte for €60 million, Kang-in Lee for €22 million and Hugo Ekitike for over €28 million so far. They have also added Marco Asensio and Cher Ndour on Bosman moves.

Lionel Messi has already left the club after the termination of his contract. Neymar is also reportedly likely to leave this summer. Their other superstar Kylian Mbappe is currently in the middle of a contract standoff with the club, with the Frenchman now having less than 12 months left on his current deal.

How is PSG's defence going to look after El Chadaille Bitshiabu's switch to RB Leipzig?

The Parisians are set to boast a brand new defensive look next season with Milan Skriniar and Lucas Hernandez set to provide competition to both Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe. Even if they sell El Chadaille Bitshiabu, they would still have Abdou Diallo as a fifth-choice option.

Upon arriving in Paris, the 28-year-old Skriniar told the club's official site:

"I know it's one of the best teams in the world. It took just a second to make the decision. I am really looking forward to work with my new teammates and meeting everyone at the club as soon as possible."

Skriniar has played 246 games for Inter Milan. Meanwhile, Hernandez also expressed his elation to the Parisians' site:

"I'm really excited. I've been waiting to join PSG for a long time, and it's finally happened. It's a special day... I'm very happy to be here."

Hernandez, 27, featured in 107 games across competitions for Bayern.

