The Glazers' Manchester United sale decision related to Liverpool - Reports

The Glazer family's decision to sell Manchester United is prompted by Fenway Sports Group's decision to do the same with Liverpool, according to journalist Miguel Delaney.

The late Malcolm Glazer first bought a stake in Premier League side Manchester United in 2003. After gradually increasing his shareholding, he took full ownership of the club in 2005.

Manchester United have enjoyed significant success under the Glazer family, winning a total of 16 trophies. It is worth noting that 14 of those cups were won during Sir Alex Ferguson's stint, which ended in 2013.

The Glazers have often been the subject of criticism from Red Devils fans, citing mismanagement of the club. The club even had their Premier League home game against Liverpool in May last year due to protests against the owners.

After years of protests, it appears the Glazer family are finally on their way out of Old Trafford. It emerged on Tuesday (November 22) that the owners are exploring an outright sale of the club.

17 years of turmoil - partly salvaged by Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill’s brilliance - are coming to an end.



United fans are getting their club back. I can’t believe it’s happening.

A statement from Manchester United also confirmed that the Glazer family's 17-year ownership of the club could be coming to an end.

A statement from Manchester United also confirmed that the Glazer family's 17-year ownership of the club could be coming to an end. A lot has since been said about the decision, with fans speculating who the club's new owners could be.

Meanwhile, more information about the Glazers' decision to sell the English giants continues to emerge in the media. According to the aforementioned source, the Americans have been prompted to act on the back of FSG's decision to explore a sale of Liverpool. Delaney wrote on Twitter:

"FSG might have caused a domino effect. There's a belief in football investment circles that Glazers wouldn't have gone public if they didn't feel they could lose potential buyers to Liverpool. Club had basically been for sale for right price for months - but not announced."

Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney FSG might have caused a domino effect.



There's a belief in football investment circles that Glazers wouldn't have gone public if they didn't feel they could lose potential buyers to Liverpool.



Delaney pointed out that the Glazers have been open to selling Manchester United for months. However, the fear of losing potential buyers to the Reds prompted them to make the news public.

Delaney pointed out that the Glazers have been open to selling Manchester United for months. However, the fear of losing potential buyers to the Reds prompted them to make the news public.

It now remains to be seen who will take over the Red Devils from the Glazers. There are claims that investors in Dubai are in the race to purchase the club.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United are now up for sale

Like the Glazers, FSG confirmed that they are open to selling Liverpool earlier this month. A full sales presentation is even said to have been prepared for the interested parties.

Two of the biggest football clubs in the world are thus now up for sale, with their respective American owners on the way out. It now remains to be seen what the future holds for the two clubs.

