“The player is likely to stay” – Journalist suggests why 23-year-old midfielder will not complete ‘interesting’ Manchester United transfer

Manchester United have not made any official requests regarding the signing of Weston McKennie from Juventus, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg. He took to his Twitter account to share some insight into the situation.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo



He dislocated his shoulder 14 days ago and was expected to be out for three-four weeks. Weston McKennie has been included in Juventus' matchday squad for their opening Serie A fixture today against Sassuolo.He dislocated his shoulder 14 days ago and was expected to be out for three-four weeks. Weston McKennie has been included in Juventus' matchday squad for their opening Serie A fixture today against Sassuolo. 👀He dislocated his shoulder 14 days ago and was expected to be out for three-four weeks. 💪 https://t.co/IkPUg6AUMn

The journalist explained that McKennie wasn't against making the move to Old Trafford, especially because the Red Devils 'would be an interesting club for him.' However, the Old Trafford hierarchy are yet to make a clear stance known, as Manchester United are yet to make an official inquiry about the American.

While strong links between the two parties have been stated, the journalist reiterated that the midfielder is likely to stay with the Serie A side. This is because of the good relationship he is said to have with the Bianconeri manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News Weston #McKennie : There is no official request from #MUFC at this stage. But been told: @ManUtd would be an interesting club for him! Nevertheless: The player is likely to stay at Juventus this season and has a good connection to Allegri. @SkySportDE News Weston #McKennie: There is no official request from #MUFC at this stage. But been told: @ManUtd would be an interesting club for him! Nevertheless: The player is likely to stay at Juventus this season and has a good connection to Allegri. @SkySportDE 🇺🇸

Prior to his move to Turin, the USA international enjoyed four seasons at Schalke, where he flourished in his teenage years. He has been a consistent force in midfield for Juventus since joining the Turin outfit initially on loan in 2020. Since then, the young midfielder has fully transferred to Italy, garnering 76 appearances for the Italian giants across competitions. He has bagged 10 goals and three assists in the process.

Manchester United have withdrawn from Frenkie de Jong chase

The reason behind Manchester United's interest in McKennie is likely due to their withdrawal from the chase after Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Since the transfer window commenced, United head coach Erik ten Hag has been looking to reunite with the former Ajax player.

However, the deal has not materialized. With only weeks left before the end of the window, the Red Devils need to decide on alternatives to the Barcelona midfielder. There were recent reports of the club's interest in Adrien Rabiot, but the Juventus star is said to be uninterested in a move without Champions League football.

Real Madrid defensive midfielder Casemiro is also said to be on their radar, with United reportedly considering a move for the Brazilian.

If Manchester United can win over Weston McKennie before the close of the summer transfer window, he may just be what their ailing midfield needs.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit