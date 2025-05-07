"Then we’ll see what happens" - Arsenal and Chelsea target hints at leaving current club this summer

Chelsea and Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko has hinted that he could leave RB Leipzig this summer. The Slovenian striker was heavily linked with the Gunners last summer, but ended up signing a new deal with the Bundesliga club.

Sesko has continued his good form this season, registering 21 goals and six assists from 43 games across competitions. Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal have retained their interest in the 21-year-old.

The north London side have struggled this season due to the lack of a proven No. 9 in their roster. The Gunners have missed out on the Premier League once again and also failed to win the EFL Cup and the FA Cup.

While they are in the Champions League semifinals, the north London side are trailing 1-0 to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from the first leg at the Emirates. Sesko is likely to be an option as Arsenal look to reinforce the attack this summer, although they could face competition from Chelsea.

Speaking recently to Sky Sports Germany, the Slovenian insisted that he remains focused on RB Leipzig, but added that anything could happen this summer.

"Right now, I’m 100 per cent focused on RB Leipzig. Then we’ll see what happens. It’s open, anything can happen," Sesko said (via TribalFootball).

Chelsea are also in the market for a new No. 9 amid Nicolas Jackson's struggles. The Blues narrowly missed out on Victor Osimhen last summer, and are long-term admirers of Sesko.

How much will Chelsea and Arsenal have to pay for Benjamin Sesko this summer?

Benjamin Sesko

Chelsea and Arsenal may have to break the bank for Benjamin Sesko this summer, according to Sky Germany. The Slovenian striker's contract with RB Leipzig runs until 2029, but he could be allowed to leave for a proper fee at the end of the season.

The player reportedly has a performance-linked release clause with the German giants, which has gone up following an impressive 2024-25 campaign. The report adds that Sesko is now valued at over €80m, though a deal could materialize this summer without the exit clause being activated.

For such a scenario, the player's suitors will have to offer €75m up front and an additional €15m in add-ons, meaning that the transfer could cost around €90m. Arsenal and Chelsea have invested in big-money signings in recent transfer windows, and will have to repeat the trick if they wish to secure Sesko this summer.

