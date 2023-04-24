Thomas Tuchel wants Bayern Munich to sign Chelsea star in the summer - Reports

Bayern Munich, in search of Robert Lewandowski's replacement, have set their sights on Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, according to Fichajes. The Belgian striker, currently on loan at Inter Milan, is expected to return to Stamford Bridge on July 1, sparking a potential transfer battle in the summer.

Inter Milan have reportedly decided against negotiating with Chelsea for a permanent move, leaving the door wide open for Bayern to swoop in. The Belgian has established himself as one of Europe's most formidable forwards throughout the course of his career, making him an enticing prospect for the German giants.

Despite his limited time under Thomas Tuchel during their stint together at Stamford Bridge, the German tactician is said to be eager to bring Lukaku to the Bundesliga.

The Blues, however, will not part ways with their prized asset without a fight. Having spent over €100 million on the striker, the London-based club will demand a hefty fee to release the Belgian marksman.

Bayern Munich will need to flex their financial muscles and table an enticing offer to land one of the most sought-after talents in European football.

If the transfer goes through, it will undoubtedly send shockwaves across the continent's major leagues, further solidifying Bayern Munich's reputation as a powerhouse in European football.

The potential Lukaku-Tuchel reunion could prove to be a match made in heaven, providing the Bavarian giants with a potentially prolific goal scorer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs claims that the Blues have been discussing the possibility of bringing Napoli's Luciano Spalletti on board as their new permanent manager.

According to Jacobs, who spoke to GiveMeSport, the Blues may make their move for the 64-year-old tactician in the coming weeks, despite his current commitment to Napoli.

Jacobs said (via ChelseaChronicle):

“Luciano Spalletti is another name that has been spoken about. But at the moment, he’s fully focused on Napoli and winning the Scudetto, and is not necessarily attainable, therefore, to approach or speak to at this point. So Chelsea do want to move in the coming weeks to get that name."

He added:

“Because even if that name starts next season, they still want to lock down the name, which helps stabilise the club. And then there’s a name that they can take in the coming weeks into the transfer market ahead of the window opening which is important as well. But this has always been about Chelsea not rushing.”

Under Spalletti's guidance, Napoli have enjoyed a stellar season, with Nigerian sensation Victor Osimhen leading the charge. The Italian side now inches closer to securing the Serie A title, a testament to Spalletti's managerial prowess.

