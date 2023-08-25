Thomas Tuchel wants Bayern Munich to sign highly-rated Chelsea star - Reports

Bayern Munich manager Thoams Tuchel has reportedly turned his attention to Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah. The German tactician wants the 24-year-old as replacement for Benjamin Pavard, who is reportedly close to leaving the club.

As per a report by journalist Florian Plettenberg, Chalobah is the latest player on Tuchel's list. He added that while a deal looks difficult right now, the youngster has reportedly been put on the transfer list at Chelsea.

Chalobah made his debut for the Blues under Tuchel in 2021 and was a key part of his starting XI. The defender played 31 matches under the German manager, with most starts coming in the Premier League.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Inter Milan have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich for Pavard. With the Frenchman leaving, Tuchel wants to add another player in the department.

The Bundesliga champions have been linked with a host of Chelsea players this summer. Cesar Azpiliceta, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Mason Mount, Edouard Mendy and Mateo Kovacic were all linked with a switch to Germany, but left Stamford Bridge for different clubs this summer.

Bayern Munich manager has high praise for Chelsea star

Thomas Tuchel had high praise for Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah during his time at Stamford Bridge. The German manager was proud of the defender's abilities on the pitch.

He told the club's official website:

"His consistency [has impressed me]. He can produce the same performances in different games at this young age. It's a new challenge for him to be now a regular player for Chelsea. He was very strong in pre-season, showed no nerves in the pre-season games and when it came to the first start, he played in Super Cup. That was impressive because he did what he did in the friendlies. This is what I like a lot about him."

Tuchel continued:

"He's doing his thing and he is not affected in the moment by too much praise or by the pressure that can arise with spectators. He can still and needs to improve in his things. The level he can provide is very high, I'm super happy. He is a calm guy, very focused and knows what he wants."

He added:

"It's a nice development being on loan at different clubs and playing a lot of games. You can see that it helped him to deal with the situation here. It's impressive, and I'm very happy for him. For him personally, I think this was the key. For Trevoh it was very important to play these matches. It was important to play in different countries, different competitions. This is what you see now, he can adapt."

Chalobah was also linked with Nottingham Forest, Inter Milan and several other clubs, but is currently nursing an injury. He has undergone surgery and is out for an undisclosed amount of time.