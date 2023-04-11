Thomas Tuchel wants Bayern Munich to sign Manchester United target in record deal as Robert Lewandowski replacement: Reports

Newly instated Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly wants to sign Manchester United target Victor Osimhen in the summer.

The Bavarian giants saw Robert Lewandowski leave the club to join Barcelona last summer. Instead of signing a natural centre-forward, they opted to bring in Sadio Mane from Liverpool and relied on Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

The Senegal international prefers to play as a left-winger. While Choupo-Moting (34) has been incredible this season, he cannot be relied upon as a long-term option. The Cameroon international, who has scored 17 goals in 28 games across competitions this season, is on a contract that expires in the summer of 2024.

According to El Nacional, Bayern Munich have identified Osimhen as a target to bolster their frontline.

The Nigeria international has been linked with a move to Manchester United recently and could apparently cost around €150 million in transfer fees. If Bayern meet the asking price, it will eclipse the club-record €80 million they paid Atletico Madrid to sign Theo Hernandez in 2019.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also believed to be interested in the 24-year-old, who has scored 21 goals in 23 Serie A games this season. Osimhen is a major reason behind Napoli's 16-point lead atop the league table with nine games left in the season.

Interest in the former LOSC Lille Metropole striker from top clubs doesn't come as a surprise. Osimhen is a physically strong striker who excels at finishing with his feet and head and can weave his way out of tight spaces in attack. His current deal at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona expires at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Manchester United want to sign Bayern Munich loanee on a permanent basis - Reports

According to Football Insider, Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to permanently sign Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich this summer.

The Red Devils signed the Austria international on a six-month loan in January after an ankle injury sidelined Christian Eriksen for around three months. Ten Hag is apparently impressed by the 29-year-old's mentality, professionalism and fitness levels.

Bayern Munich will not be averse to permanently offloading Sabitzer if an offer of £25-30 million arrives on the table. They are looking to make a profit on the £14 million fees they paid to sign him from RB Leipzig in 2021.

The central midfielder has scored once and assisted another goal in 12 games across competitions since arriving at Old Trafford. His latest tangible contribution came in the form of an assist to Marcus Rashford in Manchester United's 1-0 league win over Brentford on April 5.

Poll : 0 votes