Three Premier League clubs could enter Declan Rice race after Arsenal bid rejected - Reports

Arsenal could be joined by three more clubs in the race to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. The Gunners, who have made the Englishman their top target for the summer, have reportedly seen their opening bid rejected by the Hammers.

According to The Telegraph, Manchester City could become the second club to lodge a bid for Rice after Arsenal's offer was turned down by West Ham. The Mikel Arteta-managed club saw an £80 million offer rejected with West Ham valuing him at over £100 million.

The report claims Manchester United and Chelsea could also register interest in the midfielder, making it a four-way race for the England international. The Hammers are hoping for City to submit their first bid soon to drive up the transfer fee for Rice.

Arsenal, however, remain confident of striking a deal but are aware that the timing of their second bid could be crucial. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal hold an "advantage on personal terms" with the player.

Decan Rice addresses future after Conference League win

Declan Rice addressed his future after West Ham United's 2-1 win over Fiorentina in the UEFA Europa Conference League final. He steered clear of making a definitive statement, instead leaving it to the higher-ups to make a call.

He said (via Football.London):

"The last two or three years has been non-stop about me. To read it myself it is actually getting quite boring. So look, who knows what is actually going to happen. It's flattering to be wanted by a lot of clubs, but like I said the badge on my chest is West Ham and I've still got two years left on my contract.

"Ultimately, it's up to the people above, but until the day I walk out of this club, I'll give it absolutely everything and I will always wear my heart on my sleeve for this badge."

Rice still has a year remaining on his contract with West Ham but is set to leave the club this summer. A Chelsea academy product, Rice has been with the Hammers since 2013 and has made 245 appearances for their senior side.

