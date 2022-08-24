Tottenham eyeing surprise move for 29-year-old Chelsea star - Reports

Ajax face competition from Tottenham Hotspur to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea this summer, according to Dutch regional daily Algemeen Dagblad.

Ziyech, who joined Chelsea from Ajax for over €40 million in 2020, has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Thomas Tuchel. He has clocked just 26 minutes of playing time in the Premier League this season.

The 29-year-old has thus been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer. Serie A champions AC Milan were said to be keen to sign him earlier in the window, but that interest seems to have cooled.

Ajax, though, have been credited with a serious interest in re-signing Ziyech in recent days. There have been suggestions that they will pursue a deal for him if Manchester United sign Antony in the coming days.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Ajax



Chelsea and Tuchel are prepared to let Ziyech leave since May.



First call of the deal, Been told Hakim Ziyech met again with Ajax director Huntelaar today. Direct discussions taking place, but now waiting to clarify Antony’s future.Chelsea and Tuchel are prepared to let Ziyech leave since May.First call of the deal, @Hamstelaar last week. Been told Hakim Ziyech met again with Ajax director Huntelaar today. Direct discussions taking place, but now waiting to clarify Antony’s future. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AjaxChelsea and Tuchel are prepared to let Ziyech leave since May.First call of the deal, @Hamstelaar last week. https://t.co/bA3qXNE1TF

The Dutch giants have already rejected an €80 million bid from the Red Devils for the 22-year-old. They are reluctant to sell him this summer, but could be tempted to give in if they receive an offer of around €100 million.

A return to the Netherlands is thus a strong possibility for Ziyech this summer, with talks said to have taken place in recent days. However, it has now emerged that Tottenham are also interested in him.

Antonio Conte is keen to bolster his options in attack before the transfer window closes on September 1. Spurs were interested in signing AS Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo, but Jose Mourinho has convinced him to stay in Italy.

Tottenham are thus planning to hold talks over a deal for Ziyech this week, according to the aforementioned source. It remains to be seen if Chelsea are willing to do business with their London rivals.

Chelsea attacker and Tottenham Ziyech eyeing regular playing time ahead of World Cup

Ziyech did not get along with former Morocco manager Vahid Halilhodzic and has thus not featured for the national team since last June. However, with the Bosnian now relieved of his duties, the attacker has a chance to earn a place in the Atlas Lions' squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Hence, the 29-year-old will be keen to secure regular playing time in the coming months. He has a higher chance of achieving that at Ajax than at Tottenham, as per the report.

At Ajax, Ziyech is primed to replace Antony if he joins Manchester United. However, he would find himself behind Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, Dejan Kulusevksi and possibly Richarlison in the pecking order under Conte.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer