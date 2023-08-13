Tottenham open talks to sign Chelsea star - Reports

Tottenham have reportedly opened talks to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea. They are in the market for a striker following the exit of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

As per a report by Alfredo Pedulla, Tottenham are in contact with Lukaku's agents. He added that talks with Juventus have stopped for the striker and hinted that he is running out of options.

Chelsea no longer count on Lukaku and are happy to let him move to another club. However, they are not interested in a loan move and are looking for a permanent exit.

Mauricio Pochettino was asked about the forward during the pre-season and he said:

"When this type of decision is [made] it's because all agree. Player and club are working hard to try and find best solution. We act in consequence of the decision, [the] club and player [Lukaku] are in a position they wanted."

He added:

"I think it is obvious. I think we can repeat this. It is obvious what is going on with him. I think in between the club and the player, they share the same similar ideas and we are working on that to try to fix it and have the best solution for both parties."

Tottenham are looking to sign a top striker this summer as Kane has joined Bayern Munich. The Englishman moved for a fee in excess of £100 million last week and made his debut in the 3-0 German Super Cup defeat to RB Leipzig.

Tottenham's archrivals Arsenal told to sign Chelsea star by Darren Bent

Darren Bent was on talkSPORT earlier this summer when he claimed that Arsenal should look to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea. He believes that the striker would do wonders under Mikel Arteta and can help the Gunners get to the next level.

He said:

"Yes. Without a doubt [get Lukaku to Arsenal]. No, I'm not getting rid of anyone, but I'd have him. Do you know what? He would get us more goals than Gabriel Jesus. What Gabriel Jesus did at Arsenal [this season] was brilliant, but there were times he would frustrate me because he wasn't in the box enough. There were times the ball would flash across the box and no one was in there - he's on the edge of the box. But Lukaku, I know he's in there."

Inter Milan were keen on signing Lukaku this summer and were in talks with Chelsea over a deal. However, Sky Sport reported that the San Siro side pulled out after finding out about the striker's agreement with Juventus.

GOAL have also reported that Lukaku has an offer from Saudi Arabia. The Chelsea striker has been offered £45 million per season by Al Hilal, but the Belgian has not shown interest in joining them.