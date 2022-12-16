Tottenham ready to make stunning swoop for PSG target - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij, who is also being monitored by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), as per reports from GiveMeSport.

De Vrij's current contract with the Nerazzurri expires in the summer of 2023 and the club have offered him a new contract. However, the Dutchman hasn't signed it yet and could look to make an exit.

The centre-back joined Inter Milan from Lazio in 2018 and has since made 181 appearances for the Italian giants. He was also a key member of the squad that won the Serie A title in the 2020-21 season under now-Tottenham manager Antonio Conte.

As per GiveMeSport journalist Dean Jones, Spurs are looking to reunite the duo in north London:

“He’s a contender, we’d have to wait and see. Spurs are waiting really. Inter have offered him a new contract and at the same time, they’re being offered players of their own in case the player does leave.”

If De Vrij doesn't sign a new contract with Inter, he could sign a pre-agreement with another club in January and leave next summer for free.

PSG and Newcastle United have also been linked with the defender, who didn't feature for the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris heaps praise on PSG superstar

Hugo Lloris is set to captain France when they take on Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, December 18.

After Les Bleus' semi-final win over Morocco, the Tottenham shot-stopper lauded the PSG forward and told FOX Sports:

“We need a good recover to prepare for the last battle. We will need all of our strength, all our energy to face an amazing team. Very competitive, and he’s one of the legends of the sport, Leo Messi.”

Messi has been in great form for club and country this season. He has registered five goals and three assists in six games at the World Cup. The Barcelona legend has also scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 19 games across competitions for PSG.

The Ligue 1 giants sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table and will face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Lloris, meanwhile, has led Tottenham to fourth place in the Premier League and the Round of 16 in the Champions League, where they will face AC Milan.

