Turkish Super Lig side Adana Demirspor reach agreement to sign Chelsea midfielder - Reports

Turkish club Adana Demirspor have reached an agreement with Premier League giants Chelsea over the transfer of Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Bakayoko earned a big-money move to Chelsea after helping AS Monaco win Ligue 1 in 2016-17. The Blues forked out a sum of €40 million to acquire his services from the French club.

The midfielder moved to Stamford Bridge with high hopes but failed to live up to expectations. He has made just 43 appearances across all competitions for the club, contributing towards six goals in the process.

Bakayoko has spent the last four seasons away on loan, spending time with AC Milan, Monaco, and Napoli. He is currently with the Rossoneri, who signed him on a second loan deal in 2021.

Milan acquired the Frenchman's services on a two-year loan deal with an option to make the move permanent. While the player has a contract until the end of the season, he could soon be on his way out of the San Siro.

The 28-year-old midfielder has not made a single appearance for the Serie A giants this season. A permanent transfer to the Italian club thus does not appear to be on the cards for him.

There have been suggestions that Chelsea could recall Bakayoko from his loan stint with Milan. The English giants are reportedly prepared to allow him to join another club on a free transfer.

It has now emerged that Adana Demirspor have struck a deal with the Blues to sign Bakayoko. However, it is unclear whether the Turkish club are looking to sign him on loan or a permanent deal.

Yağız Sabuncuoğlu @yagosabuncuoglu Adana Demirspor ve Chelsea, Tiemoué Bakayoko transferi için anlaşmaya vardı.



• Adana Demirspor, Tiemoué Bakayoko ile sözleşme şartları için yarın bir araya gelecek. Adana Demirspor ve Chelsea, Tiemoué Bakayoko transferi için anlaşmaya vardı.• Adana Demirspor, Tiemoué Bakayoko ile sözleşme şartları için yarın bir araya gelecek.

The Super Lig club will nevertheless meet the former Monaco player to discuss personal terms on Wednesday, January 25. It now remains to be seen if he will accept a transfer to Turkey.

Chelsea are in the market for a midfielder

While Bakayoko appears to be on his way out, it is worth noting that Chelsea are in the market for a new midfielder. They have been heavily linked with a move for Benfica's Enzo Fernandez this month.

The Primeira Liga giants are adamant that they will not sell the Argentinean unless the €120 million release clause in his contract is met. Having failed in their efforts to sign him so far, the Blues are tipped to make another attempt to acquire his services before the transfer window closes.

Graham Potter's side have also been credited with an interest in Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo. They already have a €62 million rejected by the Seagulls, but could try again.

Poll : 0 votes