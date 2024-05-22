UCL-winning coach rejects Chelsea's proposal to succeed Pochettino, wants to replace Xavi at Barcelona: Reports

Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick has reportedly rejected the chance to succeed Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea as he wants to take over at Barcelona. The German tactician is available after being sacked by Germany's national team last September.

Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Blaugranes) reports that the Blues approached Flick about replacing Pochettino. The Argentine coach parted ways with the Premier League giants yesterday (May 21).

However, Flick turned Chelsea's approach down as he's prioritizing taking over at Camp Nou. He is on the Blaugrana's list to replace Xavi who is looking increasingly likely to be sacked.

Flick struggled during his time in charge of Germany with Die Mannschaft crashing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the group stages. They were in a poor run of form heading towards this summer's European Championships.

However, the German was a massive success during his time in charge of Bayern. He oversaw 70 wins in 86 games, guiding the Bavarians to the continental treble in 2020 including their sixth Champions League trophy.

Barcelona's president Joan Laporta, sporting director Deco, and sports vice president Rafa Yuste are set to hold talks with Xavi. This meeting will occur after Sunday's La Liga clash against Sevilla and a decision over the Spanish coach's future will be made.

Flick is Laporta's top candidate to succeed Xavi. Other names are being touted such as Barca Athletic manager Rafa Marquez who has impressed with the Catalans B team.

Chelsea reportedly consider swooping for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong faces an uncertain future.

Chelsea ended the season on a high despite Pochettino's somewhat surprising departure. They finished sixth in the league meaning they'll play UEFA Europa League football next season.

Pochettino started to get the best out of British transfer record signing Moises Caicedo. The Ecuadorian impressed in midfield at the back end of the season and this helped the Blues to five wins on the bounce.

Chelsea could bolster their midfield further with the addition of Barcelona playmaker Frenkie de Jong. They are weighing up an offer in the region of €80 million for the Netherlands international, per Fichajes.

De Jong's future at Camp Nou is uncertain amid an injury-plagued season and Barca's financial issues. The Catalans may look to cash in on several high-profile names this summer and their Dutchman could bring in one of the highest fees.

Chelsea could face competition from Manchester United if Erik ten Hag remains at Old Trafford. The Dutch coach has long courted his former Ajax midfielder since taking over.

De Jong, 27, has made 30 appearances across competitions this season, posting two goals. He has two years left on his contract but has constantly described Barcelona as the club of his dreams.