Erik ten Hag wants reunion with Barcelona star regardless of whether he's still Manchester United manager: Reports

Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to sign Barcelona superstar Frenkie de Jong even if he's not in charge of Manchester United. The Dutch coach oversaw the Blaugrana midfielder's development at Ajax until he left for Camp Nou in July 2019.

Mundo Deportivo's Ferran Martinez reports that Ten Hag wants to reunite with Ten Hag whether that be at Old Trafford or elsewhere. The Red Devils boss' future is uncertain heading into the summer.

Ten Hag has targeted De Jong throughout his reign at Manchester United and tried signing him immediately after his appointment in July 2022. He failed to lure the 54-cap Netherlands international to north East England.

De Jong, 26, continuously stated his intentions to stay at his 'dream club' Barcelona. He could be available this summer though as the Catalans are contemplating cashing in due to his injury issues. The former Ajax playmaker has suffered a recurring ankle injury this season. He's appeared 30 times across competitions, bagging two goals.

Ten Hag's own future is in doubt and he could be available this summer. Manchester United's new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to decide his fate once the season concludes.

Bayern Munich reportedly cooled their interest in swooping for the Red Devils manager as Thomas Tuchel's replacement. He has a year left on his contract with the Premier League giants but wants to sign De Jong no matter the club he's coaching.

Ten Hag explains how signing Barcelona's De Jong would allow Manchester United to play 'the Ajax style'

Frenkie de Jong flourished at Ajax.

Ten Hag was eager to sign De Jong to kickstart his Manchester United career. The Dutch tactician's stock was high when he arrived as he'd overseen an impressive reign at Ajax, guiding them to three Eredivisie titles.

De Godenzonen played an exciting brand of football under Ten Hag that was reliant on high-energy pressing. They heroically made it to the UEFA Champions League semifinals in 2019, knocking Real Madrid out along the way.

However, Ten Hag has struggled to implement the Ajax style at Manchester United. He insisted that signing players of that ilk is required hence he wanted Barcelona's De Jong at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag wanted his former midfield maestro to partner Casemiro in United's midfield (via Sky Sports):

"They would be really complementary to each other. That's a typical player, if you want to play the Ajax style, you need that type of player."

De Jong made 59 appearances under Ten Hag at the Johan Cruyff Arena, scoring three goals and providing four assists. He was key for Ajax during that period and it was the start of his meteoric rise.

The Dutchman left them for Barcelona in July 2019 for €86 million. He's made 213 appearances for the Blaugrana, registering 17 goals and 21 assists.