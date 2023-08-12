“Verbal agreement done” - Journalist says PSG have stepped up pursuit of €100m-rated attacker

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have ramped up efforts to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani after verbally agreeing personal terms with the player, according to Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Ligue 1 heavyweights had a busy summer transfer window, with the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos leaving early on. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar could also depart before the window closes, meaning the Parisians are undergoing a squad revamp.

PSG have made 10 new additions to their squad this summer, as they prepare for life under new manager Luis Enrique. Manuel Ugarte (€60 million), Ousmane Dembele (€50 million), Lucas Hernandez (€45 million), Milan Skriniar (free) and Goncalo Ramos (initial loan) are the most notable arrivals.

The Parc des Princes outfit intend to further strengthen their ranks, with Kolo Muani earmarked as a top target. It appears that they have a broad agreement with the striker over personal terms. They are now set to approach Frankfurt with a formal offer for the player, according to Plettenberg.

"Kolo Muani: Understand that PSG is preparing an official bid now!" Plettenberg tweeted. "Verbal agreement is done as revealed. Kolo Muani wants to join. Eintracht boss (sporting director) Krosche demands €100m + add-ons!"

Having spent over €175 million this summer, it remains to be seen if Les Parisiens can afford to shell out €100 million on Kolo Muani. It is unclear if there is scope to persuade Frankfurt to lower their demands, with the striker committed to the German club until 2027.

PSG could offer Hugo Ekitike as sweetener for Randal Kolo Muani deal

Eintracht Frankfurt's €100 million valuation of Randal Kolo Muani could be too steep for PSG. However, the Parisians could have a card up their sleeves to persuade the Bundesliga outfit to sell him in the shape of Hugo Ekitike. It is worth noting that Frankfurt are long-term admirers of the attacker.

Les Parisiens signed Ekitike, 21, from Ligue 1 rivals Stade Reims on an initial loan deal last year. They made the move permanent for €28.5 million as per the agreement this summer. However, after starting only 12 Ligue 1 games last season, the center-forward is not deemed indisposable in Paris.

The French heavyweights could, therefore, offer Ekitike in a player-plus-cash deal for Kolo Muani. Frankfurt, meanwhile, are already preparing for life without the former FC Nantes frontman. Hence, there are suggestions that they could accept Ekitike in a swap deal.