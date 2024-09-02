Victor Osimhen now in transfer talks with surprise club after failed Chelsea move: Reports 

Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly in talks with Victor Osimhen after Chelsea failed to sign the Napoli striker before the English transfer window closed. The Blues were heavily interested in bringing the Nigerian frontman to Stamford Bridge but couldn't agree on contract terms.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Galatasaray is negotiating with Napoli to sign Osimhen. They hope to strike a loan deal for the 25-year-old, who has been omitted from Antonio Conte's squad for the season.

The Turkish transfer window doesn't close until September 13, giving Cimbom ample time to secure a deal. Their manager, Okan Buruk, needs to replace Mauro Icardi with the former Inter Milan striker sustaining an injury.

RMC Sport's Fabrice Hawkins reports that Osimhen has accepted a move to Rams Park. It will be a relief because he was likely to not be playing any football until at least January by staying in Naples.

Victor Osimhen had been on Chelsea's radar throughout the summer, but his high wage demands scuppered their attempts to sign him. He reportedly rejected an offer of € 155,000 per week, with the Blues needing him to fit into their wage structure.

The 35-cap Nigeria international was eager to join the Premier League giants but was also wanted by Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ahli. The Saudi outfit sent him a remarkable contract proposal worth €25-30 million per season.

Victor Osimhen's delay in deciding led Al-Ahli to turn to Ivan Toney, and they signed the English striker from Brentford. The Italian transfer window closed on August 30, as did the English window, ending Chelsea's pursuit of the Nigerian.

"I'm sorry" - Antonio Conte sympathised with Victor Osimhen after his failed Chelsea move

Antonio Conte wanted Victor Osimhen to get his desired move (Image - Getty)

Victor Osimhen's failure to seal a deadline-day move to Chelsea leaves him on the outskirts of Napoli's first team. He's not been registered in Conte's squad for the 2024-25 Serie A campaign.

Conte spoke about the situation and said he was sorry for the club not managing to sell and the striker for not getting his desired exit. The Italian coach said (via Cult of Calcio):

"Some issues blocked it; perhaps if we had unlocked that [Osimhen] situation, we would have completed the team differently and earlier. I’m sorry about what happened. I’m sorry for Osimhen. I’m sorry for the club that didn’t monetize. I am sorry for myself because we didn’t complete the team as we wanted, but the club proved to be consistent in this situation."

Osimhen has been at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium for four years and has been a hero for Gli Azzurri. He's hit 76 goals and 18 assists in 133 games, including winning the Golden Boot in their Scudetto-winning 2022-23 campaign (26 goals).

Chelsea had been eager to sign a new No.9 this summer to help ease Nicolas Jackson's goalscoring burden. Enzo Maresca's other striker option, Armando Broja, joined Everton on loan, but a replacement wasn't signed.

Romelu Lukaku arrived at Napoli from Stamford Bridge in a €30 million deal a day before deadline day. The Belgian forward has already bagged one goal for the Serie A giants in one game.

