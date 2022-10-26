"Wait and see what happens in January" - Journalist provides Cristiano Ronaldo transfer update amid interest from Chelsea and 2 other clubs

A move to Napoli makes more sense for Cristiano Ronaldo than a transfer to Chelsea as things stand, according to Portugal-based journalist Bruno Andrade.

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed headlines after he stormed down the tunnel during Manchester United's Premier League win against Tottenham Hotspur last week. He also reportedly left Old Trafford before the final whistle that day.

It then emerged that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner refused to come on as a substitute against Spurs. He was then punished for his antics by being dropped from the Red Devils' squad to face Chelsea at the weekend.

Ronaldo has since returned to training with the Manchester United senior squad, with Erik ten Hag in constant dialogue with him. He is now in contention to play against Sheriff FC in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 27).

However, there have been suggestions that the forward could be on his way out of Old Trafford in January. Chelsea, Napoli and Sporting Lisbon have all been linked with a move for him in recent times.

Amidst the speculation, Andrade has now provided an update on the Manchester United superstar's future. The journalist revealed that Napoli are a likelier option for Ronaldo than Chelsea as things stand. He wrote on Twitter:

"Cristiano Ronaldo: Behind-the-scenes conversations indicate that Napoli make more sense today than Chelsea - there is still acceptance of Spalletti."

Andrade also rated the possibility of a return to Portuguese club Sporting for the 37-year-old. He disclosed that the Primeira Liga outfit have not entirely closed the door on re-signing Ronaldo. He added:

"On the side of Sporting, in turn, the talk is 'wait and see what happens in January' and without closing any doors publicly."

A move to Napoli or Chelsea could Cristiano Ronaldo as both the clubs have confirmed their qualification to the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds. Sporting currently sit third in their group with six points from four matches and are still in the mix to qualify.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Manchester United this term?

Cristiano Ronaldo was keen to secure a move away from Manchester United in the summer. However, he eventually decided to stay put, primarily due to lack of offers from Champions League clubs.

The forward has since found playing time hard to come by under Ten Hag, who took charge of the club in the summer. He has amassed just 691 minutes of action across all competitions for the Red Devils this term, scoring just two goals in the process.

