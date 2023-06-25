West Ham join Chelsea and Manchester United to sign Belgian international: Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United have been joined by West Ham United in the race for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, according to journalist Alan Nixon (h/t Hammers News).

Onana, 21, joined Everton from French club LOSC Lille for £33 million last summer. He went on to make 35 appearances across competitions for the Goodison Park outfit, bagging one goal and two assists, and helped them avoid relegation in the Premier League.

Despite finishing 17th and avoiding the drop last term, Everton are reportedly still in desperate need of money to balance their books. As Onana is one of their most saleable assets, the Toffees are prepared to cash in on him this summer, putting potential suitors on alert.

David Ornstein of The Athletic recently claimed that Onana is under consideration at Manchester United. The Belgium international is one of several midfielders being targeted by the Red Devils ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have reignited their interest in the former Lille midfielder after briefly being linked with him in January. The Blues held talks with his entourage during last season's winter transfer window, although a transfer did not materialize. They have reportedly reopened negotiations over a deal this summer.

West Ham are the latest club to be linked with a move for the Belgian midfielder. According to the aforementioned source, Irons manager David Moyes is keen to add Onana to his ranks. The Everton star is seemingly being eyed as a replacement for Arsenal and Manchester City target Declan Rice.

It's worth noting that West Ham were close to signing Onana last summer before Everton swooped in. The Hammers had a bid accepted by Lille for the midfielder but the Toffees' proposal convinced him to move to Goodison Park instead.

Everton are willing to sell Onana to West Ham for the right price this summer and would accept around £40-50 million, as per the report. Moyes' side are expected to be able to afford the sum as they are tipped to sell Rice for a deal worth up to £100 million.

Manchester United drop interest in Chelsea star Mason Mount

Chelsea are prepared to sell Mason Mount this summer after it became evident that he does not intend to extend his contract beyond 2024. Manchester United have been working on a deal to sign the midfielder after it emerged that he favors a move to Old Trafford. However, they have struggled to reach an agreement with the Blues.

The Red Devils have had three offers rejected by the Stamford Bridge outfit for Mount, 24, so far. Their latest bid was worth £50 million plus £5 million in add-ons. Chelsea responded to the proposal by demanding £58 million plus £7 million in add-ons.

Manchester United have since decided to end their interest in the England international. They have reportedly turned their attention towards Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, who is also a target for Chelsea. Some believe it's a strategy to force the London giants' hand.

