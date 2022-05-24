West Ham make 'initial enquiries' to sign out-of-favor Manchester United star: Reports

West Ham United have reignited their interest in Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard, who has his contract with the Red Devils expiring this summer, according to Sky Sports.

Lingard rose through the ranks at Manchester United's academy before eventually making his senior debut for them in 2014. The attacker has since gone on to make 232 first-team appearances for the Old Trafford outfit.

However, the England international's time with the Red Devils appears to be coming to an end. He is expected to soon be on his way out of the club as his contract with them runs out this summer.

Lingard, though, could seal a move to a top Premier League club ahead of the 2022-23 season. According to the aforementioned source, West Ham are interested in signing him on a free transfer.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: West Ham make an initial enquiry over signing #MUFC midfielder Jesse Lingard on a free transfer ⚒️ BREAKING: West Ham make an initial enquiry over signing #MUFC midfielder Jesse Lingard on a free transfer ⚒️ https://t.co/dvy3HAQarp

The Irons have already touched base with Lingard's representatives despite the player having one more month remaining on his deal with Manchester United. As per the report, they have made 'initial enquiries' about the possibility of acquiring the 29-year-old's services.

Lingard has found playing time hard to come by at Old Trafford this season. He clocked just 548 minutes of first-team action, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.

The attacker's brother blasted the Red Devils after their last home match of the season against Brentford earlier this month. He was left infuriated after Lingard remained an unused substitute in the game and was denied the chance to bid farewell to the home supporters.

Lingard followed it up with a cryptic post on social media. He published an image of himself from his time at the club's academy on Twitter and Instagram without any caption to go with it.

Manchester United's Lingard impressed on loan for West Ham

Lingard spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at West Ham. The Englishman impressed during his time at the London Stadium, scoring nine goals and providing five assists from 16 appearances.

Dharmesh Sheth @skysports_sheth

David Moyes' side were also interested in signing the 29-year-old this January. Newcastle United were also credited with an interest in him during the winter transfer window.

However, the Red Devils refused to sanction a move for him, according to the aforementioned source. As per Fabrizio Romano, it deteriorated the relationship between the club and the player.

It now remains to be seen where the future lies for him.

