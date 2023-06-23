West Ham want to sign former Chelsea star as potential replacement for Declan Rice - Reports

West Ham United are reportedly considering a move for former Chelsea midfielder Denis Zakaria as a replacement for Declan Rice.

According to The Daily Mail, the Hammers are looking at Zakaria who has returned to Juventus following a loan spell at Stamford Bridge. The Swiss midfielder spent this past season with the Blues in a frustrating campaign.

However, Zakaria may get another chance in the Premier League with David Moyes' side pondering a pursuit depending on Rice's situation. The West Ham captain is in the sights of Arsenal and Manchester City and is expected to leave this summer.

Zakaria struggled for game time at Chelsea amid injury issues. The 26-year-old featured 11 times across competitions, scoring one goal but failed to secure a permanent move.

The Old Lady may be willing to sell the Swiss international as they are in the race to sign Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey. That move may rest on the Gunners signing Declan Rice with a transfer merry-go-round possibly ensuing.

The north Londoners are set to make a third offer for Rice after seeing two bids rejected in their pursuit of the English midfielder thus far. They are yet to reach the Hammers' asking price of £100 million.

His departure will be hugely significant for Moyes' side as he was key in their Europa Conference League triumph this season. However, Zakaria does boast European experience having played for Chelsea, Juve, and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Declan Rice on being released by Chelsea during his teens

Rice was shocked when he was released by Chelsea.

Declan Rice's footballing career began at Chelsea during his teenage years. He grew up in Kingston upon Thames and joined the Blues' academy but was released at the age of 14.

The 24-year-old has revealed that he didn't expect to be let go by his boyhood club. He told Gary Neville's The Overlap podcast last year:

"Extremely tough, being released at 14 by Chelsea. [It was] something I didn’t expect at all, it was all I ever knew as a kid, it was my whole life, going there, training, the mates I met."

Declan Rice has bounced back from the anguish of being released by the west London giants. He joined West Ham's youth system in 2013 and made his senior debut for the Irons in 2016.

The English international has gone on to make 245 appearances, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists. He was appointed as the Hammers' captain last season after Mark Noble's retirement.

However, Rice has always desired to play UEFA Champions League football among European football's top talent. He admitted this during the 2022 FIFA World Cup (via The Guardian):

“I’ve been playing consistently well for my club and I feel like I really want to keep pushing. I see my friends here who are playing Champions League and for big trophies."

Rice's dreams of playing in the Champions League are firmly in his sights. A move to European champions City or last season's Premier League runners-up Arsenal looks to be on the horizon.

Poll : 0 votes