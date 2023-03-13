Will Neymar leave PSG? Fresh report reveals Brazilian’s stance amid rumors of summer transfer

Neymar is keen to end his career at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) despite being heavily linked with a summer exit, according to The Athletic.

Les Parisiens shelled out a world-record sum of €222 million to sign the Brazilian from Barcelona in 2017. The forward has since bagged 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 games across competitions for the club.

However, Neymar's lifestyle off the field has often led to pundits and fans questioning his commitment to PSG. His poor injury record, which has seen him miss 108 games, has only added to that frustration.

The Brazilian icon has thus been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes on a few occasions. There have been calls for the player to be sold following the club's elimination from the UEFA Champions League.

It is worth noting that the 31-year-old is committed to the French giants until June 2027. Considering his status as the world's most expensive player and the length of his deal, it would certainly take a significant amount of money to acquire his services.

Moreover, Neymar has set his heart on staying at PSG until the end of his career, according to the aforementioned source. Despite being tipped for a summer transfer, he has no plans to play for another club.

The former Barcelona superstar will be 35 when his contract with the Parisians ends in 2027. It then remains to be seen if he will extend his stay at the club or decide to hang up his boots.

In the meantime, the forward is focused on helping the Ligue 1 champions attain more success. He has already won 13 trophies with the club, although the Champions League continues to evade them.

It is worth noting that Neymar is currently nursing a serious ankle injury. He underwent surgery in Qatar last week and is not expected to play again this season.

PSG superstar Neymar has been linked with Chelsea

The finances involved in any potential deal for Neymar means that the Premier League is the most likely destination for him if he leaves PSG. Chelsea has notably been linked with a move for him recently.

According to ESPN, Blues co-owner Todd Boehly met Les Parisiens president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to discuss a deal for the superstar. It remains to be seen if the London giants will step up their interest in him.

Meanwhile, Manchester City has also been mooted as a potential destination for the former Santos forward. The Cityzens have reportedly been offered the chance to sign him.

