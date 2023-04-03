Will PSG sack Christophe Galtier? French boss under increased scrutiny following 1-0 loss to Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier's position is reportedly under scrutiny but there is yet to be a decision made over his future.

RMC Sport reports that Galtier is coming under increasing pressure but the Parisian hierarchy are yet to decide on his future with the club. The Frenchman is feeling the heat at the Parc des Princes amid a poor run of form since the turn of the year. The Parisian coach's woes were compounded on Sunday (April 2) when his side were beaten 1-0 by Lyon to open the title race up.

PSG are top of Ligue 1 but hold just a six-point lead over second-placed Lens after their defeat to Lyon. Galtier's side suffered their eighth loss of 2023 against Les Gones and the mood around the club is an ominous one.

Galtier was appointed as PSG boss last summer, succeeding Mauricio Pochettino on a two-year contract. He started life in the Parc des Princes hot seat impressively, with his team playing exciting attacking football.

However, the year 2023 has been a nightmare for the French tactician, with his side bowing out of the UEFA Champions League. They disappointed in a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in the last 16. PSG also exited the Coupe de France in the Round of 16 after a 2-1 defeat to Marseille in February.

Galtier has admitted that the results haven't been good enough since the turn of the year. He said (via the aforementioned source):

"It's the eighth defeat in 2023, he regretted at the end of the meeting. It's too much. Match after match, we burn our jokers. Am I resigned? No! I I will fight until the end. We will have to behave differently. There may be fatigue after the break, but we have to react in the next game."

PSG's Danilo Pereira reacts to his side's 1-0 defeat to Lyon

Danilo slammed his team's performance in Lyon loss.

PSG were beaten 1-0 at home to Lyon on Sunday courtesy of Bradley Barcola's 56th-minute effort. It was an underwhelming performance from the Ligue 1 leaders and it's difficult to envision Galtier being able to galvanize his players for the rest of the season.

The Ligue 1 title is usually a given for the Parisians due to their quality in comparison to other French sides. However, they are at risk of spurning their only chance of silverware this season if they don't get back on track.

Danilo slammed the efforts of his teammates, saying that they didn't give it their all. He told Prime Video Sport France:

"We don't respect the organization. We don't give it our all. If we don't give everything at home it will be difficult to win. We are going through a difficult phase, we have to wake up because our opponents are only 6 points away. We have to change a lot of things, but that's not for me to say."

Next up for Galtier's side is a trip to the Allianz Riviera to face his former employers OGC Nice on Saturday (April 8). Another slip-up and the title race is well and truly blown open.

Poll : 0 votes