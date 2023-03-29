Will Tuchel sign Kai Havertz at Bayern Munich? Report reveals Bundesliga champions’ stance on Chelsea forward

Bayern Munich have decided that there is no room for Chelsea star Kai Havertz in their squad after consultation with new manager Thomas Tuchel, according to German journalist Christian Falk.

The Bavarians pulled the plug on Julian Nagelsmann, their manager of almost two years, last week, to the surprise of many. They immediately appointed former Blues and Borussia Dortmund boss Tuchel at the helm.

Tuchel was without a club for almost seven months after being sacked as Chelsea manager in September 2022. He will now be hopeful of achieving success with Bayern in his homeland.

Although the German is only a few days into his new job, there are already reports that he wants to strengthen his squad. Unsurprisingly, he reportedly wants to reunite with some of his former players at the Allianz Arena.

Havertz is among those who have been linked with a move to Bayern in recent days. He has struggled to win over the Blues faithful since joining the club for €80 million in 2020 and could possibly be tempted by the prospect of returning to Germany.

Falk confirmed that Bayern and Tuchel discussed the possibility of signing the attacker in their initial conversations. However, both parties quickly came to an agreement that there is no place for him in their team as things stand. The Bild journalist tweeted:

"The name of Kai Havertz came up in the first conversations between Thomas Tuchel and the bosses of Bayern. The club and coach agreed that there is no place (for the attacker) in the current squad."

Mason Mount is another Chelsea player to be linked with a transfer to Bayern in recent days. However, his name was not even discussed by the club or their manager, according to the aforementioned source.

The Bundesliga champions are seemingly pleased with their midfield options as things stand. They will have to sell players before considering a swoop for the Englishman.

Which Chelsea players other than Havertz have been linked with a reunion with Tuchel?

According to reports, Tuchel is plotting a revenge mission on his former employers. He is said to be interested in taking several Chelsea players other than Havertz to the Allianz Arena this summer.

Mateo Kovacic features prominently on the list of Blues players who could join Bayern. There is a feeling that he could leave the London giants this summer as he enters the final year of his contract.

Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Hakim Ziyech have also been mooted as potential options for Tuchel at Bayern. It remains to be seen who among the mentioned players will in fact join the Bavarians.

