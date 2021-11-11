Xavi adds 3 superstar forwards to Barcelona’s January transfer shortlist - Reports

Newly-appointed Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reportedly identified Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Raheem Sterling as potential signings in January.

Barcelona have recently hired former midfield general Xavi as their new manager following the sacking of Dutch tactician Ronald Koeman. The 41-year-old coach will now look to stamp his authority on the squad by signing new players.

According to Mundo Deportivo, one of Xavi's first agendas is to buy a new winger. Three players have been identified as potential signings, including Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Raheem Sterling.

Dani Olmo was previously a Barcelona player but left to join Croatian side Dynamo Zagreb without making a first-team appearance. The current RB Leipzig star was linked with a move to the Nou Camp earlier this summer but it never materialized.

Since his €22 million move to Germany back in 2020, Olmo has had a successful stint at RB Leipzig, scoring 12 and assisting 14 goals in 67 appearances.

Apart from Olmo, the two Manchester City stars who have been linked with a move to Barcelona are Raheem Sterling and Ferran Torres. Out of these two, Torres has impressed Xavi.

The 21-year-old winger established himself as one of Manchester City's key players before sustaining a foot injury earlier this season. Torres has scored 16 goals in 43 appearances for the Premier League champions.

Barcelona could do with an additional winger this January. Ousmane Dembele continues to be injury-prone while Yusuf Demir is still young and unproven on the bigger stage. The only other options Barcelona have are Memphis Depay and Ansu Fati.

Dani Olmo opens up on Xavi's return to Barcelona

Barcelona transfer target Dani Olmo has opened up about Xavi Hernandez's return to the club as their new manager. The Spanish international said he is happy to see Xavi return to Barcelona and considers him the benchmark in the world of football.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Olmo said:

"I see them well, now with Xavi I'm glad he went. In addition to being from Terrassa, he's a benchmark, but we are here to talk about the National Team that is the focus of today."

The winger added:

"Always grateful for the good words always and also coming from Xavi. As I have already told you, in addition to being from Terrassa, he is a benchmark in the world of football."

Olmo also brushed off questions about him rejoining Barcelona.

"I see myself under Luis Enrique's orders now, focused on the national team and on the match against Greece. The future will be seen."

