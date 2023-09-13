Xavi and Deco have tense relationship at Barcelona due to disagreement over summer signing: Reports

Despite having a decent summer transfer window together, Barcelona management personnel Xavi Hernandez and Deco are reportedly at loggerheads over the club's signings.

As per El Nacional, the duo share a contrasting view over the future of the club, which could prompt a premature exit for the Spaniard from the Camp Nou.

After his appointment as the head coach of Barcelona in 2021, Xavi has overseen a massive rebuild at his boyhood club, rejuvenating a sub-par Blaugrana side with multiple signings.

The midfielder-turned-manager has had the backing of club president Joan Laporta, with the 2021-elected official splashing the cash to facilitate his intended transfers despite Barcelona's financial woes. The Spanish legend somewhat repaid the trust by leading the Catalan giants to a league title last season, their first since the 2018-19 campaign.

Despite his heroics on the domestic front, Xavi has yet to reciprocate the managerial form on the European stage, with Barcelona yet to qualify for the UCL knockout stages under his leadership.

Having called the shots for the club's transfer business so far, the former Al Sadd boss is reportedly feeling overshadowed by Deco's arrival as the sporting director at Camp Nou. Following the departures of Jordi Cruyff and Mateu Alemany, the former Portuguese footballer was brought in to aid the club in their transfer activities.

With diminished authority over club transfers post the arrival of Deco, the Barca boss is seemingly unhappy with the current situation. Despite the Spaniard's reservations about the player, Deco and Laporta proceeded to add Joao Felix to Barcelona's ranks, leaving him frustrated (via El Nacional).

According to El Chiringuito de Jugones, the 2010 World Cup winner could be on his way out sooner than expected due to these complications. Xavi was expected to sign a two-year contract extension that would see him stay at the helm until 2026.

However, as things stand, he is only considering extending his deal by one year, with the intention of making a decision after carefully assessing the Deco situation.

Deco recently confirmed that Xavi will be signing a new deal at Barcelona

Despite the off-field rumors of their fallout, Deco recently reinstated his trust in the manager by confirming his extended stay. The former Chelsea midfielder stated (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Xavi deserves a new contract, it will be done soon — as we really trust him as head coach for our project."

While all things point to the Spaniard's contract renewal with the Blaugrana, backroom disagreements could bring an untimely end to his run as Barca's manager.