Xavi feels Barcelona star is ‘overrated’, open to selling him in January: Reports

Barcelona boss Xavi reportedly feels Blaugrana star Memphis Depay is overrated and is not opposed to the idea of parting ways with the forward in January. The reports have been pushed by Spanish outlet El Nacional.

Depay joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Ligue 1 club Lyon last summer, putting pen to paper on a two-year contract. The Dutchman was tasked with leading an attack that had just lost Lionel Messi.

Despite the challenges, Depay made a good start to his life at Barcelona, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in 15 La Liga matches. Xavi's arrival, though, appears to have turned things around for the 27-year-old.

According to the aforementioned source, Barcelona boss Xavi is not convinced by Depay's ability to lead the attack. The Spanish tactician is reportedly open to the idea of selling the forward during the ongoing transfer window.

Xavi believes Depay is better when he plays on the flank. However, with Ansu Fati and new signing Ferran Torres being Barcelona's first-choice wingers, Depay will have to settle for a place on the bench.

Barcelona are also said to be edging closer to the signing of Alvaro Morata, who is currently on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid. The Spaniard's arrival would mean that Depay's services as a centre-forward will no longer required either.

Apart from Depay's abilities on the pitch, Xavi reportedly has problems with the Dutchman off the field as well. According to the report, the player-manager duo do not have a good relationship for unknown reasons.

With Xavi not being an admirer of Depay's qualities, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is considering the sale of the Dutchman. If reports are to be believed, the former Manchester United star is not short of options either.

Premier League clubs West Ham United and Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in Depay. Barcelona, though, will demand a fee in the region of €50m for the forward this month.

Depay removes Barcelona details from his social media amid reported rift with Xavi

Xavi and Depay reportedly do not have a smooth relationship, according to various reports. To add fuel to the fire, the 27-year-old appears to have deleted all details about the Catalans from his social media profiles.

Memphis Depay has deleted his photo with the Barça shirt on his Instagram profile. He has also removed that he is a Barça player.

Depay used to have a picture of him in a Barcelona shirt as his display picture on Instagram. The Netherlands international had also mentioned Blaugrana in his bio.

However, the forward has taken those details down, amidst claims that he could be sold this month.

Edited by Diptanil Roy