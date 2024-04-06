Xavi handed boost as injured Barcelona trio return to training ahead of PSG clash - Reports

Barcelona will play against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in leg 1 of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League at Parc des Princes on April 11.

The Blaugrana have claimed the league title five times till now. However, in the last three seasons, they made it to the round of 16 only once (2020–21) and were eliminated from the group stage in the next two. This makes the upcoming quarter-finals very crucial for the club to reinstate their position by claiming the most prestigious title in European club football.

Barcelona's midfield trio of Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, and Andreas Christensen have been out of the squad due to injuries for a while now. De Jong and Pedri suffered an ankle and a thigh injury, respectively, and have been absent for over a month now, while Christensen sustained Achilles tendon discomfort prior to the previous international break.

Earlier this week, manager and former Barca midfielder, Xavi Hernandez, reportedly organized a small training match to evaluate the fitness levels and readiness of the trio before the Champions League's quarter-final clash.

The trio was able to participate in the training match, which lasted half an hour, and it seemed likely that they would be available for the upcoming match, as per SPORT.

The chance of Frenkie de Jong's return is most expected, as he was already present in a team training session this week. And today, he was able to complete the training match, which lasted half an hour.

Since Pedri and Andreas Christensen's injuries are muscle-related, the club does not want to push them. The duo participated in only part of the training match. However, with over four days left for the match against PSG, Barcelona are reportedly hopeful about the players' return.

Barcelona's current standing in La Liga

Barcelona are currently second on the La Liga table with 67 points from 30 matches. They have an eight-point difference from table-toppers Real Madrid. In the last five matches, the Catalan side has had one draw and four wins.

Barcelona will face Cadiz next in the league on April 14, 2024, at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla stadium.

In 2019-20, the Blaugrana last made it to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, where they played against Bayern Munich, and the match ended in a crushing 8-2 loss for Barca. Leg 2 of the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League 2023-2024 is scheduled for April 17, 2024.

