Xavi has identified 2 positions he wants players signed at Barcelona - Reports

Manager Xavi Hernandez reportedly wants Barcelona to sign a new right-back and a creative midfielder ahead of the new season.

The Blaugrana have signed Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez on free transfers and spent €3.4 million to bring in Oriol Romeu this summer. Vitor Roque, 18, will cost Barca €40 million in transfer fee and will join the club in January. However, Xavi apparently wants to strengthen his team further. At right-back, the club have Sergino Dest and Sergi Roberto as their first-team options.

Dest has largely struggled at Barca and was allowed to join AC Milan on a season-long loan last summer. Roberto (31), meanwhile, is in the final year of his contract.

As per journalist Ferran Correas (h/t @ManagingBarca on Twitter), Ivan Fresneda is a reported target for the right-back position. According to Relevo, the 18-year-old Spaniard, who has a €20 million release clause, is willing to leave Real Valladolid for Barca.

For the creative midfield role, Bernardo Silva has been in the Blaugrana's radar for a while. The Manchester City superstar started his career as a right winger but has been moulded into a central midfielder under Pep Guardiola.

Silva's low centre of gravity, impeccable dribbling ability and passing skills make him one of the finest creators in the final third. He could be a brilliant link between midfield and attack for Barcelona — just like he has been for City.

Romano updates on Barcelona target Bernardo Silva's situation at Manchester City

Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester City are willing to offer Bernardo Silva (28) a new contract to ward off interest from other clubs. Paris Saint-Germain are in hot pursuit of the player while Barcelona's interest is well known. Romano wrote for CaughtOffside:

"At the moment, despite PSG pushing and trying in every way, Man City also want to keep Bernardo Silva at the club, and they are prepared to offer him a new deal to ensure it happens. Pep Guardiola considers Bernardo a crucial part of his project."

Silva joined Manchester City from AS Monaco for €50 million six years ago and has registered 55 goals and 59 assists in 306 games across competitions, winning 14 trophies.

The former SL Benfica playmaker's contract at the Etihad expires in 2025, and as per Spotrac, he pockets £150,000 a week.