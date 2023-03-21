Xavi and Laporta could be forced to make ‘very tough decision’ on Lewandowski amid Barcelona star’s goal drought - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez and club president Joan Laporta could reportedly be forced to make a 'very tough decision' on Robert Lewandowski owing to his recent poor form.

As per El Nacional, the board could open the exit doors for the Poland international at the end of the season if his dip in form continues. He has failed to score or assist in his last three games.

Overall, Lewandowski is having a very good season in front of goal, scoring 25 times in 33 games across competitions. Letting him leave just a year after his arrival in Catalonia is a remote possibility as of now, but it's still something that could be considered.

The former Bayern Munich striker is one of the club's leaders on the pitch and is the most senior player in the squad behind Sergio Busquets, who's also 34. That, though, could work against Lewandowski.

Given his age, he could be at the dusk of his playing career; not that he has shown any evident signs of decline on the pitch. Barcelona do not have any reputed No. 9 to compete with or cover for Lewandowski either.

They're believed to be in the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram on a free transfer this summer. Signing just one striker and letting Lewandowski leave would barely do anything to improve the club's depth up front. Hence, Barca would be wise to either retain Lewandowski for at least another season, or sign multiple strikers if he's sold in the summer.

Robert Lewandowski praises Barcelona star Raphinha

Lewandowski's contract at Barca expires in the summer of 2026.

Raphinha has divided opinions in the Barcelona camp since his €60 million transfer from Leeds United last summer.

Recent reports have claimed that Barca aren't sold on the idea of keeping him beyond the summer and are open to selling him for a loss. Lewandowski, though, seems to be highly impressed by the Brazil international.

Speaking to ESPN ahead of Barcelona's 2-1 La Liga win against Real Madrid on 19 March, the Polish centre-forward said (h/t Mundo Deportivo)

"When I first saw Raphinha in training, I said: 'This guy has something special'."

The 26-year-old is one of the finest dribblers around and has the ability and quality to beat defenders down the flank. He has also made tangible contributions, with a tally of nine goals and as many assists in 38 games across competitions this term.

Raphinha's undisputed place as a starter down the right flank is also down to Ousmane Dembele's hamstring injury, which seems to be taking longer than expected to heal.

Poll : 0 votes