Xavi set to hold talks with Barcelona star after international break in attempt to improve his quality: Reports 

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is reportedly set to hold talks with Joao Felix to inculcate the forward into the team better and improve him.

Felix joined the Blaugrana on a season-long loan deal from Atletico Madrid in the summer. He made his debut in their 2-1 La Liga win at Osasuna, coming off as a substitute in the final 10 minutes.

As per Sport (via El Nacional), Xavi was far from impressed with the 23-year-old's cameo. The Spanish manager saw Felix's quality on the ball but wants him to be more involved in other aspects of the game. He reportedly wants the Portuguese ace to help more at the bck and be more proactive off the ball.

After Barcelona's win over Osasuna, Xavi gave his verdict on Felix (via Tribuna):

"Felix can give us a lot, but I'd like to highlight the attitude with which he has entered the pitch."

However, as per the aforementioned report, the Spaniard is yet to be convinced by Felix's intensity, in games as well as training.

Xavi wants the intensity of his training to be similar to games, which hasn't been the case with Felix yet. Hence, he will hold talks with Felix after he returns from the international break with Portugal.

Felix, 23, has had a tough couple of seasons. He joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica for €126 million but contributed only 34 goals and 18 assists in 131 games across competitions.

Having fallen out with manager Diego Simeone, he spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea, contributing four goals in 20 games. He has now joined Barcelona, but it appears that he will need to improve massively to make his mark at the club.

Barcelona president's comments after last season's La Liga triumph surface

The Blaugrana won the La Liga title last season, beating arch-rivals Real Madrid by 10 points. It was their first title since the 2018-19 season, which touched a chord for everyone associated with Barcelona, including president Joan Laporta.

In Barca's documentary named 'A New Era', viewers can see behind-the-scenes footage from their 2022-23 season. After their La Liga triumph, Laporta was heard saying (via Mundo Deportivo):

“We are entering a new era now, Xavi’s era. It has been a historic league. Where did we come from, Xavi, where did we come from!"

Xavi was appointed Barcelona manager in November 2021. He led them to the La Liga and Supercopa de Espana titles in his first full season (2022-23).