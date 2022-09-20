Xavi vetoed Barcelona move for 24-year-old Spain international: Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez vetoed the club's move for RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo, according to El Nacional.

Blaugrana president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany were both keen on the Spain international, according to the report. El Nacional claims that the duo wanted the Barcelona academy player due to his versatility, which makes him capable of playing anywhere in the final third.

It is also claimed that RB Leipzig were willing to part ways with the former Dinamo Zagreb star for a fee of €60 million.

However, the move eventually collapsed as Xavi Hernandez did not want the Spaniard.

It is reported that Xavi believed that Olmo was costing the Catalan giants a bit too much and wanted to focus on the development of Ferran Torres. The former Valencia forward joined Barcelona in January at a lower cost (€55 million) from Manchester City.

Olmo, who was born in Terrassa, Catalonia, spent seven years in La Masia having joined them from rivals Espanyol. He departed for Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb in 2014 as a 16-year-old and made his name coming through their youth ranks.

He has been a key player for RB Leipzig since his switch to the Red Bull Arena in 2020 and has also been capped 24 times for Spain already.

Olmo played an integral role for Spain in the European Championship and is expected to do the same in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 as well.

The attacking midfielder has not been called up by Luis Enrique in his latest Spain squad. He is currently out with a ruptured intra-articular ligament initiation in his knee.

The former Barcelona youngster is contracted to RB Leipzig until the summer of 2024 which suggests that he could be on the move next summer.

El Nacional claims that the Spaniard has a long list of suitors including Atletico Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan and Manchester United.

Barcelona are preparing themselves for another mega summer transfer window next time out

Barcelona are believed to be preparing for another blockbuster summer transfer window next time out.

Lionel Messi's return is a top priority for the Blaugrana as the Argentina international's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires next summer.

Cesc Fabregas: "I don't know if Messi's return to Barcelona is possible. This may be an option if Barcelona are open to it. This is his decision and the club's decision. It would be a nice ending if that happens."

The Blaugrana are also looking to bring in a number nine to deputize for Robert Lewandowski when needed.

Villarreal defender Juan Foyth also remains a priority for Xavi Hernandez, who is a huge fan of the Argentine.

A large number of players are also expected to make an exit in 2023. Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, Memphis Depay, and Ansu Fati are just some of the names that are said to be heading out of the Camp Nou next year.

