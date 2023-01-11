Xavi doesn't want to offload Barcelona star as unnamed club makes €80m offer for 25-year-old: Reports

Barcelona boss Xavi reportedly doesn't want to lose Frenkie de Jong after an unnamed club made an €80 million bid for the midfielder. The Dutchman continues to be linked with a departure despite having three years left on his current deal.

According to SPORT, De Jong has been the subject of a big-money offer from an unnamed club. The €80 million bid is said to have enticed Barca president Joan Laporta.

However, the Spaniard is backing Xavi's project at the Nou Camp and will retain the Dutch midfielder if the Blaugrana manager has anything to do with it. He wants to keep De Jong because he believes there is no midfielder on the market with his potential.

Xavi views De Jong as a fundamental member of his Barcelona midfield. He has made 19 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing an assist. He arrived at Barca from Ajax in 2019 for €86 million.

The Dutchman was heavily linked with an exit throughout the summer, with Manchester United pursuing him throughout the transfer window. The reasons that Barca considered a departure for the player were his salary and his refusal to lower his wages.

De Jong is also considered as untouchable by Xavi and the eventual heir to veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets. There are indications that Busquets will leave the Catalan giants at the end of the season.

Xavi is delighted with Barcelona center-back partnership of Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen

Christensen has impressed since joing Barca.

Xavi is enthused by the partnership of Araujo and Christensen in defense, with the duo performing brilliantly in Barcelona's 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday (January 8). They nullified the threat posed by Atleti's attackers and managed to keep a vital clean sheet.

According to Marca, Xavi is happy with the partnership of Araujo and Christensen. The latter has exceeded expectations since arriving at the Nou Camp from Chelsea in the summer as a free agent. He has made 10 appearances across competitions, contributing one assist and helping the side keep five clean sheets.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca



What a player. FC Barcelona signed Andreas Christensen for €0.What a player. FC Barcelona signed Andreas Christensen for €0.What a player. 🔥 https://t.co/646kHK7939

Meanwhile, Araujo has returned from an adductors avulsion which saw him miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has featured nine times, helping Barca keep four clean sheets. The Uruguayan is viewed as the more aggressive leader of the defensive pair.

They may line up together again when Barcelona host Real Betis in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana tomorrow (January 12).

