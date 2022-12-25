Xavi wants Barcelona to sign Bundesliga star to bolster attack - Reports 

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez wants RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo as he looks to bolster his attacking department.

As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Barcelona boss is a huge admirer of Dani Olmo and has identified him as a potential target for the next transfer window.

Olmo has Barca's DNA in him and spent seven years at the Catalan giants' famous La Masia academy from 2007 to 2014. The Spaniard then moved to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb who are also famous for nurturing young talents.

The versatile attacker has not looked back since making his debut for the Croatian giants and was snapped up by RB Leipzig in 2020. He has since become a key player for the Bundesliga giants and has also become one of the key players for the Spanish national team.

Former Spanish manager Luis Enrique showed his trust in Olmo. He was a regular feature for La Furia Rojas in the European Championship 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The versatile forward was on Barcelona's radar during last winter's transfer window. However, Blaugrana boss Xavi opted to sign Ferran Torres instead in a €55 million deal from Manchester City.

Xavi is now looking to revive his interest in Olmo, but knows that he needs to sell players first to fund a deal for the RB Leipzig star.

Olmo is capable of playing on either flank and as a number ten, and he is also comfortable slotting in as a false nine. He has three goals and four assists in 14 games for RB Leipzig this campaign and could be on the move for the right price.

Fichajes claims that Bayern Munich and Manchester United are also interested in the Barcelona target.

Barcelona could cash in on their priced asset to balance their books

Barcelona are reportedly considering the possibility of cashing in on their crown jewel, Ansu Fati, to balance their books. The Blaugrana's financial struggles have been well documented and could lead to them selling their star players.

Fati signed a massive extension with the La Liga giants in October 2021, keeping him with the club until 2027. He has a massive €1 billion release clause in his deal and became the second player after Pedri to earn it.

However, his progress has been heavily stalled by injuries since he became the youngest player to make an appearance and the youngest player to score a goal for the Blaugrana.

The youngster has struggled for playing time this season and has played just 700 minutes of football so far across competitions, having scored three times and produced as many assists.

