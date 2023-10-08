Xavi wants Barcelona to sign PSG star but faces competition from Manchester City - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is interested in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) wonderkid Xavi Simons, re-evaluating his previous stance on the youngster. However, according to El Nacional, the Blaugrana will have to contend with Pep Guardiola and Manchester City.

It was not long ago when Barcelona had the opportunity to bring Simons back to the Camp Nou. With the former La Masia talent's contract at PSG coming to a close, the path seemed clear. However, manager Xavi had reservations that led to not signing him.

Consequently, Simons left Paris and joined PSV Eindhoven. This move to the Eredivisie proved invaluable for the young talent. He quickly rose to prominence, delivering standout performances that captured the attention of top European clubs. He also earned a spot in the Netherlands national team for the World Cup in Qatar.

Recognizing the value they had lost, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi re-signed Simons. However, manager Luis Enrique, despite recognizing Simons' immense talent, couldn't promise him regular playing time.

This led to Simons securing a loan move to RB Leipzig this summer, where he has continued to impress, scoring three goals and providing four assists in seven Bundesliga appearances.

Barca's decision to not sign Simons when the chance arose has come back to haunt them. Xavi now hopes to rectify this oversight and look for ways to sign Simons and integrate him into the Barcelona fold.

However, challenges loom on the horizon. While Barca's interest in Simons is clear, they aren't the only football giants eyeing the 20-year-old. Manchester City, under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, have also reportedly expressed their intent to secure Simons' services.

Marco Verratti's potential move to Barcelona and PSG's game-changer to keep him revealed

Marco Verratti came close to joining Barcelona in 2017, but a potential move did not materialize. His former agent Donato Di Campli has now unveiled the events that took place during that summer transfer window.

Back in 2017, Barca had made their interest in the player public, and according to Di Campli, Verratti was aware of this interest and expressed his inclination to make the move. PSG played a pivotal role in ensuring Verratti remained in Paris, with Di Campli explaining (via Barca Universal):

“In 2017, Barcelona wanted Verratti, and the player agreed and told me that, but Nasser Al-Khelaifi intervened and turned the situation around."

He added:

"Paris locked him in a room and told him that they would take Neymar from Barcelona and that they would renew his contract and fulfil all his requests, and from here everything changed. Marco is a player without personality and could have made his career better.”

PSG shocked the footballing world by triggering Neymar's astronomical €222 million release clause to sign the Brazilian from Barcelona in the summer of 2017.

Verratti and Neymar did indeed form a formidable partnership over the next six years, winning trophies together on the pitch. However, the Champions League trophy remained elusive for the duo in Paris.