Xavi worried Barcelona target will ruin dressing room harmony if he joins - Reports 

Xavi Hernandez reportedly does not want to sign Neymar Jr. at Barcelona because he is worried that the Brazilian superstar could disrupt the dressing room's harmony.

Neymar seems all set to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer, six years after his world-record €222 million transfer from Barcelona. But his next destination is unclear.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL (h/t BarcaUniversal), Al-Hilal have offered him a €100 million contract offer. He was apparently open to joining the Catalan giants for €15 million in annual wages.

Marca claims that Xavi, however, isn't on board with the idea of Neymar entering his team's dressing room. The Catalan giants haven't had a player of the PSG superstar's status since Lionel Messi's exit in 2021.

Neymar attracts the spotlight wherever he goes. Moreover, his injury troubles with the Paris-based giants are well known, making him a potentially risky signing for any club willing to meet his wage demands.

Xavi shared the dressing room with Neymar for two seasons at Barcelona before leaving for Al-Sadd in 2015. The two recorded five joint goal participations in 69 games together and won the treble in the 2014-15 season.

Xavi tight-lipped about Barcelona's reported interest in Neymar ahead of La Liga opener

Xavi Hernandez was asked to address Barcelona's reported interest in Neymar Jr. at his latest press conference before the La Liga opener against Getafe later today (13 August).

The Spanish tactician gave a diplomatic response and chose to remain tight-lipped on the matter. He said, via Mundo Deportivo:

"There is a market until August 31. What happens is that tomorrow is Getafe, I can't say more. I'm not talking about the market."

Xavi currently has a big hole to fill down Barca's flanks after Ousmane Dembele's €50 million move to PSG this month. It could mean increased playing time for Ansu Fati while Raphinha can also hope to become a more regular starter in the Frenchman's absence.

Neymar, meanwhile, has two years left on his contract at the Parc des Princes. Despite an injury-hit time in France's capital, he has racked up an impressive tally of 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 games for PSG.

Before his move to Ligue 1, the former Santos star spent four seasons at Barca, where he scored 105 goals and provided 76 assists in 186 games. He lifted nine trophies with the Catalan giants, including the UEFA Champions League in June 2015.