Yearly salaries of 5 Barcelona stars including Robert Lewandowski and Ilkay Gundogan come to light: Reports

A recent report has shed light on the yearly gross salaries of five top Barcelona first-team stars, including Robert Lewandowski and IIkay Gundogan.

A report by Spanish journalist Ramon Fuentes has made the revelation, with striker Robert Lewandowski topping the list with a yearly gross salary of €34 million.

The 34-year-old striker joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich last summer for a transfer fee in the region of €50 million. He is currently among the top earners at the club.

Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong also made the list released by Fuentes, and the 24-year-old midfielder is believed to be currently pocketing a yearly gross salary of €27 million.

Another player on the list is Paris Saint-Germain-linked Ousmane Dembele who is reported to be on a yearly gross salary of €23 million. Should he eventually leave Barca this summer, it would free up a huge chunk of the club's wage budget.

Completing the list is the duo of Gundogan and Spanish defender Inigo Martinez, who joined Barcelona this summer from Manchester City and Atletico Madrid, respectively.

Gundogan, 32, is said to be on a yearly gross salary of €20 million. Martinez, 32, on the other hand, is believed to be pocketing a yearly gross wage of €9 million, which puts him the lowest on this list.

Barcelona winger agrees personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Barcelona forward Dembele has reportedly agreed to a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.

Romano further added that the player has verbally agreed to a five-year deal, with PSG now keen to activate his €50 million release clause, having formally informed Barcelona.

The 26-year-old Frenchman could now be set for a return to his homeland, after leaving in 2016 to join Borussia Dortmund from Ligue 1 club Rennes.

Dembele has been with Barcelona since 2017, making 185 appearances and registering 40 goals and 43 assists.