“You cannot cover the sun with a finger” – Keylor Navas’ old comments on Cristiano Ronaldo resurface amid talk of reunion at Al-Nassr

Former Real Madrid teammates Keylor Navas and Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly be reunited at Al-Nassr in the January transfer window.

As per MARCA, the Saudi Arabian giants are eager to sign the Costa Rican goalkeeper with immediate effect. He is no longer an important player at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and hasn't played a single minute of league football this term.

Nevas could reportedly be offered €4 million to move to Riyadh until the end of the season. These figures, of course, are not anywhere close to the €200 million that Cristiano Ronaldo will earn at Al-Nassr annually.

However, it could be an attractive proposition for the shot-stopper who is no longer relevant at the Parc des Princes. His contract expires this summer, which could make a winter move a sensible proposition for PSG.

From a financial point of view, it makes sense for PSG to rake in something in transfer fees rather than lose Nevas for free at the end of the season. Moreover, they have Sergio Rico to provide cover for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Navas will also have the chance to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo - a player he has spoken very highly of in the past. The two spent four seasons in Madrid together, winning the UEFA Champions League thrice. The Portugal icon left in the summer of 2018. Navas followed suit a year later.

Speaking after Real Madrid's away UEFA Champions League group-stage loss to CSKA Moscow in October 2018, Navas said (h/t Irish Mirror):

"Cristiano left the bar very high at Real Madrid. You cannot cover the sun with a finger. He made many goals while he was here but it's already the past and we cannot live in the past."

Al-Nassr will hope to accelerate talks with regard to signing the PSG goalkeeper when the French team are in Saudi Arabia for an exhibition match.

Keylor Navas has already labeled Cristiano Ronaldo the best in the world

Keylor Navas' admiration of Cristiano Ronaldo dates back a long time. He has already labeled the former Manchester United striker as the best player in the world.

Speaking after his team's first of two 6-0 La Liga wins over Espanyol in the 2015-16 season, Navas said (h/t beIN Sports):

"He's incredible. We all know full well that he's the best player in the world and we're delighted to have him on our team."

Ronaldo scored five times in that game and ended the season with 51 goals and 15 assists in 48 games across competitions. Real Madrid won the Champions League in the summer of 2016 and Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or award the following December.

