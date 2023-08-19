"You will see! You won't play!" - Heated exchange between PSG president and Kylian Mbappe comes to light as striker is reinstated into first team 

Kylian Mbappe reportedly told Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he would be the only president not to play him before being reinstated to the first team.

The Frenchman was cast out to a group of undesirables after refusing to commit his future to the Ligue 1 champions. He informed the club that he won't trigger the one-year option in his contract, which led to outrage from the Parisians.

Mbappe has since held talks with PSG and has been brought back into the first-team fold. He has been selected in Luis Enrique's squad for the side's Ligue 1 clash with Toulouse on Saturday (August 19).

However, a short exchange between the French forward and Al-Khelaifi paints the picture of the animosity that ensued behind closed doors. L'Equipe claim the Parisians president told the striker:

"You will see! You won't play! We won't give in."

Mbappe then gave a tense response:

"I will see? What will I see? You'd be the only president to not play me."

The France captain was not in PSG's pre-season tour of Japan as speculation over his future mounted. The 24-year-old stood firm on his stance to see out the remaining year of his contract before departing as a free agent next summer.

Kylian Mbappe also sat out the Ligue 1 giants' goalless draw with Lorient in their season opener on August 12. There was an expectation that the player would not be at the Parc des Princes come the close of the summer transfer window.

However, talks between Mbappe and the Parisian higher-ups have resulted in his return to the first team. He has been back in training with his teammates and could even start against Toulouse.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insisted that Kylian Mbappe wouldn't be allowed to leave for free

PSG's stance over Kylian Mbappe has been clear.

Kylian Mbappe stunned the PSG hierarchy when he sent them a letter informing them of his intention not to commit his future to the club. There have even been claims that the Frenchman has a secret agreement with Real Madrid to join them next summer as a free agent.

Parisians president Al-Khelaifi was adamant earlier this summer that Mbappe wouldn't depart the Parc des Princes on a free transfer (via Metro):

"We want Kylian to stay, but if he wants to stay, we want him to sign a new contract. We don’t want to let the best player in the world go for free; it’s impossible."

Mbappe was the Ligue 1 champions' protagonist last season, bagging 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions. The Parisians have been eager for the forward to extend his stay at the club, but for now, they seem to have found a middle ground.