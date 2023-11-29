Zinedine Zidane set to return to management next season, stance on Real Madrid return revealed: Reports

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly set to make his long-awaited return to management and hasn't ruled out a return to Real Madrid.

Mundo Deportivo (via TheRealChamps) reports that Zidane has decided he will return to the bench next season. The French tactician has spent two years out of management since leaving Los Blancos in 2021.

Zidane is open to the possibility of returning to Real Madrid for a third time if Carlo Ancelotti doesn't extend his contract. The Italian coach's current deal is up at the end of the season, although the La Liga giants are reportedly pushing for a renewal.

The three-time UEFA Champions League-winning coach holds an 'excellent' relationship with Madrid president Florentino Perez. The duo forged a strong bond during the Frenchman's two spells in the Santiago Bernabeu dugout.

The French coach has also been linked with the Paris Saint-Germain job in the past. Le Parisien reported in the summer that he snubbed an approach from the Ligue 1 giants.

He won 11 major trophies over the course of his two spells with Madrid. He also won FIFA's Best Coach of the Year award on two occasions and fans have been eager to see him back coaching.

Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos compares Jude Bellingham to Zidane

Jude Bellingham has earned plaudits amid his extraordinary start.

Jude Bellingham has become Real Madrid's new protagonist since arriving at the Bernabeu this past summer. The English superstar has become the first player in the club's history to score 14 goals in his first 15 appearances across competitions.

The 20-year-old took Zidane's famous No.5 jersey when he made his €103 million move from Borussia Dortmund. He hopes to win five Champions Leagues with Los Merengues, saying:

"I hope for five Champions Leagues, a Euro and, perhaps, a World Cup."

Real Madrid icon Roberto Carlos reckons Bellingham has displayed a similar playing style to Zidane and the legendary Raul. He said (via GOAL):

"At certain moments he reminds me of Zizou, then he plays a bit more like Raul."

'Zizou' enjoyed an illustrious playing career with Madrid, posting 49 goals and 68 assists in 227 games across competitions. He won six major trophies as a Los Blancos player and was named the 1998 Ballon d'Or winner.

Bellingham certainly wants to follow in the French icon's footsteps. He said when touching on choosing the No.5 jersey (via the source above):

"There wasn't much else left! It adds a little bit of pressure but I wanted to pay homage to one of my idols."

The England international has popped up with many important goals, including a brace in a 2-1 win against Barcelona last month. He's La Liga's current top scorer with 11 goals in 12 games.