2 PSG stars unwilling to leave if they don't receive their full salary - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are struggling to offload Mauro Icardi and Julian Draxler in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to RMC Sport (via AS). The duo are not keen to leave without receiving their full salary in advance.

PSG have made an excellent start to their 2022-23 campaign. The Parisian giants have picked up three wins from their opening three outings and have scored 17 goals. However, all is not hunky dory at the club behind the scenes.

According to the aforementioned source, the club's new football advisor Luis Campos has deemed both Icardi and Draxler to be surplus to requirements. However, the Parisians have been unable to jettison the pair as the transfer window nears its close.

Both attackers are demanding that the Parisian giants pay them 100% of their remaining salary before their transfer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Julian Draxler and Mauro Icardi will only agree to leave PSG on one condition: The club pays them 100% of the money they owe from the rest of their contracts.



(Source: Julian Draxler and Mauro Icardi will only agree to leave PSG on one condition: The club pays them 100% of the money they owe from the rest of their contracts.(Source: @RMCsport 🚨 Julian Draxler and Mauro Icardi will only agree to leave PSG on one condition: The club pays them 100% of the money they owe from the rest of their contracts.(Source: @RMCsport) https://t.co/5VAtZmjAhS

Icardi has failed to attract interest from any top European club. There were a few reports linking him with a move to Manchester United. However, it seems highly unlikely the move will materialise this summer.

According to AS, the Argentine forward has good stature in Italy, but his poor showing with PSG in the last few seasons has impacted his reputation. Icardi managed just five goals for the Parisian giants last season and has fallen down the pecking order since Lionel Messi's arrival last summer. Icardi has two more years remaining in his contract with the Ligue 1 outfit.

Julian Draxler's high wages proving to be hindrance for PSG

Like Mauro Icardi, Julian Draxler also faces a bleak future at the Parc des Princes. The German winger's situation is also a complicated one, like Icardi's.

Draxler only penned a new extension last summer and, like Icardi, has a contract at the club till 2024. According to the aforementioned source, Draxler's high wages are the reason why there haven't been any offers for him this summer.

The German had an injury-hit season last time, making just 24 appearances across competitions. Whenever he played, he had almost no impact on proceedings, bagging just two goals and as many assists.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy -Rafinha: 2023



-Idrissa Gana Gueye: 2023



-Mauro Icardi: 2024



-Julian Draxler: 2024



-Ander Herrera: 2024



-Layvin Kurzawa: 2024



-Leandro Paredes: 2024



-Sergio Rico: 2024



Plenty of work to be done in cleaning up the squad’s dead wood. -Rafinha: 2023-Idrissa Gana Gueye: 2023-Mauro Icardi: 2024-Julian Draxler: 2024-Ander Herrera: 2024-Layvin Kurzawa: 2024-Leandro Paredes: 2024-Sergio Rico: 2024Plenty of work to be done in cleaning up the squad’s dead wood.

There are a few others players linked with a move away from PSG, which includes the likes of Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gueye. The latter has been linked with a return to his former club Everton.

AS has also reported that goalkeeper Keylor Navas could leave the Parisians to join Serie A side Napoli in the coming days.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav